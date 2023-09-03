As summer comes to its unofficial end on Labor Day, it's time to bid adieu to beach days and summer songs for another year.

And while it might the season's last hurrah, here's a bit of Labor Day trivia for you: You can still wear white right through fall, at least according to the experts, who say that old fashion rule is completely outdated.

Whatever plans you've got for the holiday, like hosting a picnic with friends and family or going to the store with the kids to wrap up your back-to-school shopping, you might be wondering, "Is Walmart open on Labor Day?"

Good question, because from pencils and notebook paper to hamburger buns for your cookout, Walmart has all the essentials. And since you never know what you might need at the last minute, having the retailer's holiday store hours handy can save the time and trouble of looking them up yourself, as well as helping score some deals on Labor Day sales.

Thankfully, we've done our homework and have everything you need to know on Walmart's 2023 Labor Day hours right here, along with some other useful information like what other stores that are open for business on the holiday and how to find a Walmart store near you.

Here's what you need to know.

Is Walmart open on Labor Day 2023?

Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 4 in 2023 and, yes indeed, Walmart will be open for business. A spokesperson tells TODAY.com that Walmart stores nationwide will be open nationwide on the holiday.

What are Walmart’s Labor Day hours?

Walmart will be open during regular business hours on Labor Day, which are typically 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. That said, it's always best to check your local store hours before heading out the door, just to be on the safe side.

How do I find a Walmart near me?

The best way to find the closest Walmart, is to simply check the retailer's store locator, which you can find right here.

Other stores open on Labor Day 2023

Perhaps you've got an entire day of retail therapy planned for Labor Day. If so, find a list of other stores and grocers welcoming customers for business on the holiday right here.