Bed Bath & Beyond drops deals on “over 1 million items” during its Labor Day Sale

Labor Day is on the horizon, and while most of us are looking forward to the long weekend, there are quite a few scoping out the sales that normally come along with the holiday. We've already seen major deals on mattresses, fall fashion and Amazon must-haves, but one our most surprising finds has to be the markdowns found on Bed Bath & Beyond.

As you are most likely aware, the retailer made headlines after being saved from shutting down completely thanks to its acquisition by Overstock.com. Now, the iconic brands are coming together to give us some eye-catching deals ahead of the holiday — "huge savings on over 1 million items" to be specific. Plus, everything ships free — yes, everything.

Check out our favorite bath essentials and kitchen gadgets below — and start saving big!

Bath essentials deals

Right now, you can save 34% off on this shower caddy, bringing the price down to just over $25. It can store all of your shower needs, including shampoo and conditioners bottles, soap dishes, loofahs and more.

Say goodbye to cold toes everywhere in your bathroom with this rug set. And you know what's better than warm feet post-shower? A $76 discount!

Some say bathrobes are purely fashion, others say they're as essential as the towel. Since we side with the latter (what else do you reach for to keep warm after a bath??), we say you should treat yourself to a new lightweight terry option — in any of the 10 available colors).

For something as essential as towels, it's surprising how expensive they can be. So we're pretty excited to see this six-piece set on sale for less than $45. Plus, it's available in several colors.

The right shower curtain can make the difference between an elegant bathroom and one that looks like a public rest stop. OK, maybe it's not that dramatic, but it's still a large focal point of the room, which is why we love this chevron shower curtain.

We fully support stocking up on decor that makes your bathroom feel like it belongs in a beach home (because who doesn't want pretend like it's summer all year long?). Available in ocean-inspired blues and whites, these terry towels promise ultimate softness, high absorbency and fade-resistant color.

If you're going to update your shower curtain and towels, you might as well complete the bathroom decor essentials trifecta with an updated rug. According to the brand, this handmade option is made from plush cotton that's highly absorbent and easy to clean.

If your shower space is running low, this two-tiered stool makes for the perfect bathroom addition. Not only can it easily store shampoo and soap bottles, it's also a great place to sit while shaving your legs or waiting for that leave-in conditioner to soak in.

Kitchen appliance deals

An appliance that can make a killer breakfast and looks amazing on your countertop? And can air fry, toast, bake, warm and broil with just the turn of a knob?? Where do we sign up?

Already have holiday hosting and meal prep on the brain? While others might give you some side-eye, we say you can never be too prepared. Which is why a deal on this cooking appliance could be great to scoop up while it's still available. According to the brand, it can fit up to a 15 lb. turkey or two whole chickens — enough to feed a whole family!

For many who need the caffeine boost, coffee doesn't need to be fancy — and the bells and whistles of many coffee makers on the market can be a little bit much. For a machine that quickly gets to the point — aka, a strong brew — this single-serve machine will give you the perfect cup of joe every time. It even comes with a travel mug for anyone who needs a pick-me-up on the go.

Fall is around the corner, and for chefs (professional or not), this means the season of purées and savory sauces is coming up fast as well. A great immersion blender like this one (on sale for less than $40!) is just the tool you need to prepare and satisfy your favorite cravings.

Have you ever heard of a countertop appliance that helps you transition from summer to fall? We hadn't either, until we found this iced tea and coffee maker machine. Make an entire pitcher of delicious, ice cold tea to carry you through these last scorching days, followed by a pumpkin spice creamer-infused brew once the leaves start to fall.