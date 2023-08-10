Labor Day is quickly approaching, which means that it's time to work on finalizing your final big summer send-off plans — and start thinking about all the sales that you're going to shop.

Like most long weekends, the holiday brings many great deals every year. Though, if you're itching to get shopping, we've already seen plenty of discounts, especially in the fashion category. Top retailers, like Amazon, Target and Macy's are offering major markdowns on year-round staples and warm weather fashion favorites.

Here, some of the best deals that you can shop now.

Amazon | Macy's | REI | Lululemon | Target

Amazon Labor Day fashion deals

Amazon is currently offering a number of deals on its own fashion essentials for men, women and kids. So you can score this popular dress for just $16 right now. It comes in so many different colors, and select ones, like the Black, Charcoal Heather and Dark Olive, are marked down.

You can wear this chic dress for the rest of the summer and into fall too, when you pair it with a denim jacket. If you're not exactly sure if it's your style, you can use the Prime "try before you buy" feature and try it out free for seven days before you're charged.

These Bermuda shorts feature a 10-inch inseam, so you can feel comfortable wearing them to the beach, while running errands or even to the office.

He'll love slipping his feet into these shoes at the end of a long day. They feature a cushioned memory foam sole and a breathable, moisture-wicking lining. Plus, the brand says that the flexible sole is perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Crocs are one of the hottest shoes of the summer — and as it turns out, they're pretty good for your feet, too. And right now, you can score the lightweight and easy-to-clean clogs for a discount.

The Children’s Place Girls’ Plus Multipack Short Sleeve Polos

Starting you back-to-school shopping? You can grab this multipack of polos for over 40% off. According to the brand, the shirts are pre-washed for softness.

Macy's Labor Day fashion deals

While this denim jacket is normally nearly $80, you can get it now for just $26. Just don't forget to use the code SHOP at checkout to save!

The brand says that you can think of these Levi's jeans as "not-so-skinny skinny jeans." Meaning, they feature a stylish streamlined fit, but still have enough room to move.

Along with impressive discounts on all kinds of fashion must-haves, Macy’s is giving shoppers the chance to score an extra 25% off select sale items with the code SHOP. So you can get these jeans for just $13!

According to the brand, this polo is made from a wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric, so it should stay looking crisp and clean all day long.

REI Labor Day fashion deals

Swim season isn't over just yet! And these colorful bottoms are the perfect way to round out your suit collection. According to the brand, they feature fabric with UPF 50 sun protection and have a mid-rise fit for more coverage.

REI's sale is bringing discounts on some of our favorite activewear brands, from Patagonia to Adidas. And this pullover seems like the perfect choice for runs, golf games and everyday wear.

Hoka's sneakers commonly come recommended by podiatrists and one that we previously spoke to said that the shoes provide comfort, support and shock absorption. And shoppers say these ones are great for walking as well as running.

You're going to want to act fast to take advantage of this deal! Sizes of these sneakers are selling out. The lightweight shoes are designed with cushioning and stability to help keep your feet comfortable.

Lululemon Labor Day fashion deals

It's pretty rare that Lululemon has a sale, and while the brand isn't technically having an event right now, there are plenty of amazing finds at great prices in its "We Made Too Much" section. You can grab this tank, which features a slim fit and a mesh construction for breathability.

Shaped to hug your curves and designed to move with you, these leggings are great for every activity. The fabric is described as being "buttery soft" and "weightless" by the brand.

Guys will stay cool and comfortable in this tee. It features anti-stink technology, which the brand says can help inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Target Labor Day fashion deals

Both women's and men's jeans are currently marked down by 20% at Target. These jeans seem like they'd be easy to style with a tee or a sweater as the weather gets colder.

You can also score many fashion must-haves for kids from the retailer for just $5. She'll look so cute in this graphic tee.

These bottoms combine the style of jeans and the comfort of your favorite pair of joggers. They feature an elastic waistband, drawstring tie and are made from an Amped Up Flex denim material.