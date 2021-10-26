AirPods, Beats and 14 other headphones on sale right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

'Tis the season — well, almost. Though Black Friday is still (technically) a month away, retailers have already started rolling out early holiday sales. And some deals are so good, we wouldn't be surprised if they sell out fast.

The best items to get on sale right now? All things tech, specifically headphones. There are dozens of bestselling headphones on sale right now, including variations from Apple, JBL, Sony and more. Headphones that usually retail for $300 are even seeing markdowns of $100 or more ahead of Black Friday.

We looked through dozens of retailers to find bestselling headphones at discounted prices. Keep reading to explore all 16 options, or click the links below to shop by category.

Bestselling earbuds on sale

One of the earliest iterations of AirPods is on sale for just $120 right now. They provide up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and once you're done listening, you can pop them back in the case for up to 24 hours of charging time.

The AirPods Pro are on sale right now for less than $200 — a discount of 20%. They've amassed over 222,500 verified five-star reviews from shoppers that are praising them for their sound quality and noise cancelation properties. This version comes with silicone tips, so you can customize their fit to your ears for a better listening experience and deliver over four hours of listening time.

These wireless earbuds come in six different colors, including a vibrant green and a classy champagne color. They're sensitive to touch, so you can control playback features, volume control and more with a single tap. Thanks to a 57% discount, you can find them on sale for less than $30.

Amazon is offering shoppers a chance to save $40 on these bestselling earbuds, which reviewers have awarded a 4.5-star overall rating. The battery lasts for up to 29 hours of playback time, plus you have the option to control active noise cancelation.

Right now, you can save nearly $70 on these earbuds from Beats, which typically retail for $150. They provide up to 15 hours of playback, but a five-minute charge provides enough juice for an hour of listening time. They're sweat- and water-resistant and feature built-in playback controls on the right earbud.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are on sale for 33% off right now and can play up to 11 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The adjustable ear tips and enhanced speaker system also allow for a more crisp sound as you listen to podcasts or music.

Don't miss the chance to snag these earbuds from JBL on sale for $60. A 40% markdown means you can save $40 on headphones that typically retail for $100. They automatically connect to your Google-enabled devices with just a tap, so you can get to taking calls or listening to music right away. Plus, you have the option to do it all with a single earbud at a time.

Though these earphones aren't wireless, reviewers love them for their ergonomic design and have given the headphones a 4.2-star rating for sound quality. They're on sale for 31% off right now, so you can snag them for less than $70.

Bestselling over-ear headphones on sale

These over-ear headphones are just $30 thanks to a 40% discount. They come in three different color options — black, white and blue — that are all on sale right now. You can stream music for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and it only takes two hours to restore the battery to a full charge.

These Bluetooth headphones actively block external noise, so you can focus as you work or exercise. They deliver up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge, and you can also take calls and adjust the volume levels with a push of a button. You can add select colors to your cart for $150 at Walmart right now.

More than 4,000 verified reviewers have given these headphones a five-star rating, calling them out for the sound quality and battery life. A 21% discount brings them down to just $38, so you don't have to splurge to snag a bestseller.

Best Buy and Target are offering a discount on these wired headphones, but Amazon has already price-matched the retailers, so you can snag them for $10.

The bestselling over-ear headphones on Amazon are on sale for $50 right now, thanks to a 17% discount. You can get up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge, and when you're in a pinch, a quick five-minute charge will deliver four hours of playback time.

These 4.4-star rated headphones are on sale for less than $100 at Amazon right now, so you can save $20 on the original price. They're a great pick for anyone working from home, since they boast active noise cancelation.

JBL's over-ear headphones come in five different colors that are all on sale right now for less than $60. Reviewers have given them a 4.6-star rating for both sound quality and battery life, likely credit to the signature 40mm drivers in JBL tech.

