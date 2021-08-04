15 hammocks you'll want to curl up in this summer, according to glowing Amazon reviews

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all might be dreaming of the day we can curl up in a hammock on the beach with a drink in hand, but if you don't have any upcoming travel plans, an affordable hammock and a good beach read in the comfort of your own backyard or local park can be just as relaxing. Whether you plan on soaking up some sun right at home or you're embarking on a camping trip sometime soon, you can make your own little version of paradise without breaking the bank.

To help you upgrade your relaxation time, we found found the best hammocks for every kind of outdoor (and even indoor) space — including ones that don't require any kind of complicated setup. While some can be strung between trees, we also discovered hammocks that already come equipped with their own stand and even a portable option that is as easy to assemble as a folding chair.

We dug through thousands of reviews to find the bestsellers that shoppers are showing some love to and rounded them up below. From double hammocks to quaint options for anyone that wants to relax solo, read on for the best hammocks Amazon shoppers can't get enough of.

Bestselling Amazon hammocks

Compact and packable, this portable hammock is worth considering for anyone that enjoys spending time outdoors. Since it folds down into a flat pouch, it's perfect for hiking and camping and won't take up too much room in a backpack. It uses "tree-friendly" straps and carabiners to lock into place, so you can adjust it to your preferred height without damaging any trees around you. It is available in both small and large sizes in over two dozen colors for less than $30.

"This is the best thing I purchased all year. It comes with everything you need to hang it almost anywhere and takes 2 seconds to set up," wrote one verified reviewer who gave the hammock a five-star rating. Another dubbed it the "best $20 you'll ever spend."

Whether you decide to place this hammock in your home or outdoors on the patio, you're in for a chair so comfortable you'll want to nap in it, according to one verified reviewer. The hammock can be set up in just three steps and can support up to 500 pounds at once. It comes with the swing, a spreader bar, "S"-shaped hook and a convenient storage bag, so you can transport it anywhere. One hidden perk? It has a side pocket large enough to hold your phone or snacks while you lounge.

No trees? No problem. This foldable hammock lounger folds up just like your go-to beach chair, and you can bring it anywhere. You can curl up in it just like a hammock, and it has plenty of room for one person at a time. The bestseller comes in two parts that are easy to assemble, including the base and padded seat, which suspends from the base. It can support up to 300 pounds and is perfect for anyone with limited outdoor space, or anyone that plans on traveling this summer. You can also find it in a gray color option, too.

"Makes you feel you're on a vacation mode," wrote one verified reviewer about this bestselling hammock. It's large enough to support two people and is crafted from a blend of cotton and polyester that can hold up to 475 pounds. With more than 3,900 five-star ratings, people are raving over how lightweight and comfortable the hammock is in addition to it being sturdy. The only thing you'll need to make sure you have are ropes to suspend it from.

Simple in design yet comfortable in feel, this hammock has over 1,300 verified five-star ratings. "The bolts that were included make it very easy to put up onto a tree and it holds the weight of two people!" wrote one verified reviewer. "We were looking for a hammock that can hold both me and my husband." It comes with everything you need to kick back and relax, including chains, tree hooks and a storage bag.

This hammock from Anyoo can be suspended between chairs or placed on an existing hammock stand you might already have. It comes in eight different striped designs that can each support up to 450 pounds, and even comes with a matching storage bag so you can take it on-the-go. It's easy to assemble and can be used both indoors and outdoors, and it might even lead to a spontaneous cat nap (or several), according to one reviewer.

"Really well-made hammock," they wrote. "Fallen asleep in it a few times! Comes with hardware for trees or a rack. Holds up well in the weather too."

Large enough to hold two people, this hammock has a 475-pound capacity and can be assembled without any tools. It comes with its own sturdy stand, detachable head pillow and built-in chains that easily lock together and are just as easy to dismantle.

"Adjustable and very sturdy," said one reviewer that found it easy to put together. "The fabric is strong and colors are vibrant. Love the pillow that’s included and stays put with buttons."

Though it comes in just five colors, this double hammock has over 2,100 verified five-star ratings. Since it is meant to be suspended between trees, it comes with ropes, carabiners, wide straps and a carrying bag to keep everything inside. It only takes five steps to completely assemble the hammock and one verified reviewer that called it "cute and sturdy" also found that it was big enough to fit them and their two kids inside.

This Amazon's Choice is a convenient pick for anyone that wants to upgrade their backyard — with a little assembly required. It can support up to 450 pounds and can be used both indoors and outdoors and is made from durable textilene, which is both waterproof and oil-proof, according to the brand.

"Beautiful pattern on the mesh-like fast dry material, nicely finished wood which seems to be bamboo, fit perfectly in my hammock frame," wrote one verified reviewer that said the hammock "looks luxurious."

This double-layered hammock is meant to be suspended between trees and can support up to 450 pounds. Not only does it have a head pillow, but the inner layer is stuffed with polyester that acts as comfortable padding. You can choose from 12 different colors to lounge in, including a vibrant floral design from Lilly Pulitzer with decorative fringe.

One verified reviewer wrote that it exceeded their expectations, adding that "the color is vibrant, the material is sturdy and it drains/dries well after being soaked in the rain. On top of that, it’s large & super comfortable."

With more than 6,800 verified five-star ratings, shoppers are loving this hammock from Best Choice. It can hold up to two people at once and comes with a heavy-duty stand that is easy to travel with thanks to the included carrying case. With 12 bold designs to choose from, reviewers find it both a great purchase for themselves or to gift to friends and family.

Patio Watcher's neutral-colored hammocks are also bestsellers and come in dark green, dark blue and white. It holds a 4.5-star rating and can be used both indoors and outdoors and is made with a quilted polyester exterior with inner cotton padding. Reviewers also gave it a 4.8-star rating for how easy it is to assemble, along with a 4.3-star rating for comfort.

More than 1,600 verified reviewers gave this hammock a five-star rating, with many calling it out for the "great quality" and "vibrant colors." It's made from cotton yarn and can support up to 500 pounds or up to two adults. It comes with two tree ropes along with a drawstring carrying bag with a cord lock.

"What a nice hammock, never have felt the need to make a review for any purchase," one reviewer that described it as the best hammock they've ever bought, wrote. "But what a high-quality, sturdy, beautiful, huge hammock. Fit perfectly on my hammock stand."

This hammock has amassed over 22,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that have called it out for how comfortable it is — one reviewer even called it a "bed replacement." It comes in several different color options, including this retro-inspired print, and you can choose between a variety of fabrics to curl up in, such as cotton, mesh and acrylic. It comes with its own stand and can accommodate up to two adults or a 450-pound capacity.

This bestseller is less than $20 and has over 1,700 verified five-star ratings. It comes in five different colors with a matching carrying bag, so you can transport it anywhere you want in order to relax, but many reviewers found it perfect for keeping in their backyards. One reviewer even found it comfortable enough to fall asleep in — for six months.

