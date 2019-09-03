TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Labor Day sales may be over and done with, but Ulta is keeping things going all month long with its massive 21 Days of Beauty event.
True to its name, the sale features 21 days of major beauty steals from both high-end brands and more affordable favorites — all for 50% off. Whether you're looking for a new eyeliner from Urban Decay or want to finally try those Skyland Iceland eye gels you've seen all over Instagram, now is the perfect time to take the plunge and find some new favorites.
Here are the best deals to look out for during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty.
Sept. 3: Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
This innovative setting powder is made of 50% water and glycerin, which is meant to provide a cooling and mist-like effect on the skin. "Not only does it feel awesome going on, but it sets my foundation and it stays all day," one reviewer wrote. The powder will be 50% off on Sept. 3, bringing the price below $20.
You can also score 50% off the following products:
- Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil (regularly $22; now $11)
- All Eyeko Mascaras (regularly $14-$26; now $7-$13)
- All Butter Lip products (regularly $18-$22; now $9-$11)
- All Flesh highlighters (regularly $18-$28; now $9-14)
Sept. 4: Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
You may have seen these eye pads all over Instagram lately, and that's because they're becoming a celebrity favorite. Everyone from Kristen Bell to Amy Schumer has taken selfies with these eye gels, which are meant to firm and hydrate the delicate skin under the eyes. You can pick up a pack of four for $9 (regularly $18) or a pack of eight for $16 (regularly $32).
You can also get 50% off the following products:
- All Bareminerals concealers (now $10-$12; regularly $20-24)
- Select K-Beauty brands like Touch In Sol and IPKN (Now $6-$22; regularly $12-$44)
Sept. 5: Tarte Tarteist Double take Eyeliner
This highly-rated pick from Tarte will be 50% off, bringing the price down to $12. The dual-ended design includes both a gel and liquid formula, which customers have given a 4.5-star rating.
The following products will also be 50% off:
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel (now $30; regularly $60)
- MAC Lipstick Matte in "Creme in Your Coffee" (now $9; regularly $19)
- MAC Lipstick Matte in "Diva" (now $9; regularly $19)
- Shiseido Foaming Cleansers (now $18; regularly $36)
Sept. 6: Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
Over 1,300 people have given this mascara a 5-star review, with one customer writing that "it glides in beautifully and doesn't clump or smear." The brand says the formula is meant to last up to 24 hours and offer 12 times more volume.
Check out these other 50% off deals as well:
- Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash (now $14; regularly $28)
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Instant Fix Concealer (now $14; regularly $29)
- Perricone MD High Potency Collection (now $19-$50; regularly $38-$99)
Sept. 7: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
The triangular tip on this brow pencil is meant to make it easy to outline, fill and detail with the same product. It has over 1,800 5-star reviews, and it'll be 50% off on Sept. 7.
- Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream (now $34.50; regularly $69)
- Select Cover FX Primers (now $19; regularly $38)
- Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer (now $25; regularly $50)
Sept. 8: Smashbox Photo Finish Reduce Redness Primer
This green-toned foundation primer is meant to correct redness, blur pores, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. You can also grab the Super Light Primer for $18, which is made with a water-based formula for a lightweight feel.
Ulta is also offering 50% off the following products:
- Too Faced Natural Face and Eye Palettes (now $19-$22; regularly $38-$44)
- Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum (now $47.50; regularly $95)
- Exuviance Age Reverse Day Repair SPF 30 (now $36; regularly $72)
Sept. 9: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder
This cult-favorite bronzer typically sells for $30, but you can grab it for only $15 during Ulta's sale. The formula comes in four different shades that can be used for contouring and lightly warming up your skin tone.
You can also grab these favorites for 50% off:
- Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder (now $17; regularly $34)
- Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum (now $20; regularly $39)
- Cannuka CBD Healing Skin Balm (now $29; regularly $58)
Sept. 10: St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
If you're looking to keep your summer glow going into the fall, Ulta has you covered with 50% off this self-tanning mouse from St. Tropez. It currently has a 4.2-star rating from customers, with one reviewer writing, "no other tanner looks as natural as this one."
Also check out these other 50% off deals:
- Too Faced Tutti Frutti Palettes (now $17; regularly $34)
- Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage (now $11-$21; regularly $22-$42)
- Buxom Va-Va-Plump Shiny Liquid Lipstick (now $10; regularly 20)
- DHC Cleansing Oil (now $14; regularly $28)
Sept. 11: Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner
This lip liner is meant to plump and hydrate without irritation, and it even has a built-in brush to help create extra definition. It comes in 20 different matte shades, from soft neutrals to bold reds.
Be sure to check out these other 50% off deals:
- Proactiv Charcoal Pore Cleansing Brush & Wash (now $15-$28; regularly $30-$55)
- UOMA Beauty Badass Icon Matt Lipstick (now $12; regularly $24)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum (now $35; regularly $70)
- The Vamp Stamp VaVaVoom Kitten Kit (now $15; regularly $29)
- Elcie Cosmetics The Glow Enhancer (now $24; regularly $48)
Sept. 12: Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte says this classic mascara is meant to curl and separate lashes while also conditioning and volumizing. It has over 3,000 5-star reviews, with people pointing to its waterproof formula as a major highlight.
You can also score 50% off the following products:
- Select Mario Badescu cleansers (now $7-$8; regularly $14-$16)
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Collection (now $43-$80; regularly $85-$159)
- Lancome Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint (now $18; regularly $35)
Sept. 13: Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
Tarte's popular blush is made with Amazonian clay for an extra touch of hydration, and you can choose from 12 different shades. You can also pick up the highlighter from the same line for 50% off during the sale.
Don't forget to check out these other half-off deals:
- Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Heads (now $14-$16; regularly $24-$32)
- Lorac Front of the Line Eyeliner (now $10-$18; regularly $20-$35)
- Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel (now $43; regularly $85)
Sept. 14: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer
It Cosmetics says this color-infused moisturizer "allows you to say 'bye bye' to traditional foundation" by covering redness and wrinkles while hydrating skin at the same time. One reviewer wrote that it's "the first foundation I've tried that actually does stay on my face all day!"
You can also check out out these other 50% off deals:
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte & Velvet Lip Kits (now $14-$15; regularly $27-$29)
- Philosophy Night Creams (now $25-$40; regularly $49-$80)
- Lime Crime Hi-Lite Palettes (now $19; regularly $38)
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser (now $20; regularly $39)
Sept. 15: Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
People love this hydrating face primer for its "dewy, healthy looking finish," which is likely thanks to the inclusion of coconut water. You can also pick up the matching setting spray for 50% off to complete the "hangover" duo.
These other favorites will also be 50% off:
- Tarte Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette (now $20; regularly $39)
- Mario Badescu Toners (now $7-$9; regularly $14-$18)
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum (now $33; regularly $65)
Sept. 16: StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum
This highly-rated serum is meant to visibly reduce lines and wrinkles in just seven days. Reviewers have said the serum is suitable for sensitive skin and leaves a dewy, glowing appearance to the skin.
Ulta will also slash the prices on:
- It Brushes for Ulta (now $13-$24; regularly $26-$48)
- Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant (now $40; regularly $79)
- Select skin care tools (now $36-$100; regularly $69-$199)
Sept. 17: Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder
If you're looking for a transparent setting powder with a blurring effect, you might want to add this option from Cover FX to your cart on Sept. 17.
These other picks will also be 50% off:
- Lipstick Queen Medieval Collection (now $9-$12; regularly $18-$24)
- Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum (now $20; regularly $40)
Sept. 18: Pur Fully Charged Magnetic Mascara
Over 200 people have given this mascara a 5-star review so far, with several reviewers loving its ability to separate and fluff lashes.
Ulta is also slashing the prices on these products:
- First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser (now $11; regularly $21)
- Lancome Visionnaire Skin Solutions (now $33-$38; regularly $65-$75)
Sept. 19: Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick
This creamy formula applies as a liquid but eventually dries to a matte finish. It comes in 34 shades, from classic neutrals to bold pinks.
You might also want to add these 50% off deals to your cart while you're at it:
- Origins Fresh-Faced Faves (now $15; regularly $30)
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder (now $15; regularly $29)
- Dermablend Insta-Grip Jelly Primer (now $17; regularly $33)
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels (now $25; regularly $50)
Sept. 20: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
This waterproof concealer has a whopping 3,400 5-star reviews thanks to its hydrating formula that's meant to provide full coverage for up to 24 hours.
You can also grab these picks for 50% off:
- Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (now $11; regularly $21)
- BeautyBlender Blendercleanser Solid (now $8; regularly $16)
- DermaDoctor KP Duty Body Scrub (now $25; regularly $50)
Sept. 21: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
Over 4,600 reviewers love this eye pencil from Urban Decay. It's formulated to remain creamy for about 30 seconds to allow for easy blending before drying down to a long-lasting finish.
You can also get 50% off the following products:
- Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil (now $12; regularly $24)
- Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer (now $35; regularly $70)
- Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum (now $40; regularly $80)
