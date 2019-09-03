TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Labor Day sales may be over and done with, but Ulta is keeping things going all month long with its massive 21 Days of Beauty event.

True to its name, the sale features 21 days of major beauty steals from both high-end brands and more affordable favorites — all for 50% off. Whether you're looking for a new eyeliner from Urban Decay or want to finally try those Skyland Iceland eye gels you've seen all over Instagram, now is the perfect time to take the plunge and find some new favorites.

Here are the best deals to look out for during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty.

This innovative setting powder is made of 50% water and glycerin, which is meant to provide a cooling and mist-like effect on the skin. "Not only does it feel awesome going on, but it sets my foundation and it stays all day," one reviewer wrote. The powder will be 50% off on Sept. 3, bringing the price below $20.

You can also score 50% off the following products:

You may have seen these eye pads all over Instagram lately, and that's because they're becoming a celebrity favorite. Everyone from Kristen Bell to Amy Schumer has taken selfies with these eye gels, which are meant to firm and hydrate the delicate skin under the eyes. You can pick up a pack of four for $9 (regularly $18) or a pack of eight for $16 (regularly $32).

You can also get 50% off the following products:

This highly-rated pick from Tarte will be 50% off, bringing the price down to $12. The dual-ended design includes both a gel and liquid formula, which customers have given a 4.5-star rating.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Over 1,300 people have given this mascara a 5-star review, with one customer writing that "it glides in beautifully and doesn't clump or smear." The brand says the formula is meant to last up to 24 hours and offer 12 times more volume.

Check out these other 50% off deals as well:

The triangular tip on this brow pencil is meant to make it easy to outline, fill and detail with the same product. It has over 1,800 5-star reviews, and it'll be 50% off on Sept. 7.

This green-toned foundation primer is meant to correct redness, blur pores, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. You can also grab the Super Light Primer for $18, which is made with a water-based formula for a lightweight feel.

Ulta is also offering 50% off the following products:

This cult-favorite bronzer typically sells for $30, but you can grab it for only $15 during Ulta's sale. The formula comes in four different shades that can be used for contouring and lightly warming up your skin tone.

You can also grab these favorites for 50% off:

If you're looking to keep your summer glow going into the fall, Ulta has you covered with 50% off this self-tanning mouse from St. Tropez. It currently has a 4.2-star rating from customers, with one reviewer writing, "no other tanner looks as natural as this one."

Also check out these other 50% off deals:

This lip liner is meant to plump and hydrate without irritation, and it even has a built-in brush to help create extra definition. It comes in 20 different matte shades, from soft neutrals to bold reds.

Be sure to check out these other 50% off deals:

Tarte says this classic mascara is meant to curl and separate lashes while also conditioning and volumizing. It has over 3,000 5-star reviews, with people pointing to its waterproof formula as a major highlight.

You can also score 50% off the following products:

Tarte's popular blush is made with Amazonian clay for an extra touch of hydration, and you can choose from 12 different shades. You can also pick up the highlighter from the same line for 50% off during the sale.

Don't forget to check out these other half-off deals:

It Cosmetics says this color-infused moisturizer "allows you to say 'bye bye' to traditional foundation" by covering redness and wrinkles while hydrating skin at the same time. One reviewer wrote that it's "the first foundation I've tried that actually does stay on my face all day!"

You can also check out out these other 50% off deals:

People love this hydrating face primer for its "dewy, healthy looking finish," which is likely thanks to the inclusion of coconut water. You can also pick up the matching setting spray for 50% off to complete the "hangover" duo.

These other favorites will also be 50% off:

This highly-rated serum is meant to visibly reduce lines and wrinkles in just seven days. Reviewers have said the serum is suitable for sensitive skin and leaves a dewy, glowing appearance to the skin.

Ulta will also slash the prices on:

If you're looking for a transparent setting powder with a blurring effect, you might want to add this option from Cover FX to your cart on Sept. 17.

These other picks will also be 50% off:

Over 200 people have given this mascara a 5-star review so far, with several reviewers loving its ability to separate and fluff lashes.

Ulta is also slashing the prices on these products:

This creamy formula applies as a liquid but eventually dries to a matte finish. It comes in 34 shades, from classic neutrals to bold pinks.

You might also want to add these 50% off deals to your cart while you're at it:

This waterproof concealer has a whopping 3,400 5-star reviews thanks to its hydrating formula that's meant to provide full coverage for up to 24 hours.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Over 4,600 reviewers love this eye pencil from Urban Decay. It's formulated to remain creamy for about 30 seconds to allow for easy blending before drying down to a long-lasting finish.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!