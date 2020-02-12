Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A good kitchen knife can mean the difference between a joyful 10-minute prep time and a 30-minute prep time that’s a major chore — with a side of unwanted nicks and cuts.

Truth is, the typical home cook just needs a high-quality, sharp chef’s knife and a few other options like a serrated knife and a smaller paring knife.

If you’re holding on to old, dull knives because they feel safer, get rid of them immediately! Dull knives are dangerous because food can roll around awkwardly under the blade, making it difficult to do simple slicing and dicing.

The “best” knife is different for everyone — even celebrity chefs! It should feel comfortable in your hand and it should feel like an extension of you.

Here are some of our favorites. Some may be a little pricey but they're worth the investment. Always handwash knives (do NOT put them in the dishwasher), make sure to hone them every few uses and make sure to periodically sharpen them before they become too dull. Love them, and they can love you back — for decades!

Best chef’s knives

This Amazon bestseller is loved by reviewers for its size (not too big, not too small) and durability. The handle is designed to minimize any fatigue or finger aches, while the blade is made of chrome, making it anti-corrosion and anti-tarnish.

This is a great value knife, as you get great quality. The shape of the blade allows for an easy rocking motion when mincing vegetables. The blade may dull a little sooner than more expensive options, but if it's sharpened regularly, that shouldn’t be an issue.

The Victorinox 8-inch chef’s knife slices and dices, handling tougher jobs as well as jobs that require a little finesse, like chiffonading basil. All the while, it stays sharp and is comfortable to grip, thanks to the contoured handle. It works as well as a knife that costs three times as much.

Need to break down a chicken? Chop up large cuts of meat? Cut through tough squashes? This is the knife that will get you through the harder cutting tasks without breaking a sweat.

This knife is great for novices and experts alike and is a cut above the more modestly priced models. In fact, it was recently rated No. 1 by Food and Wine magazine. It stays sharp and the dimples prevent food from sticking to the blade. It has nice heft without feeling too heavy and the handle is comfortable for both big and small hands.

Best kitchen knife sets

Yes, these knives are very, very bright. But they are also an Amazon No. 1 bestseller in the knife set category. Users love them because they are affordable and the color-coding makes it easy to find the exact knife you need — limiting cross-contamination of food preparation.

Made from high-carbon stainless steel, these corrosion-resistant knives feel more expensive than they are. That's thanks, in part, to the self-sharpening knife block that houses them. Each slot features a sharpening mechanism that lightly sharpens each time a knife is pulled out, so they stay sharp for a long time.

These knives are not only well-balanced and comfortable to use, but they stay sharp thanks to the fact that there’s a sharpener in the block itself. Every time you remove a knife for use, it gets sharpened. Boom! One less thing to worry about.

We like the transparent design of this knife block — say goodbye to the days of pulling out a knife you don’t need. It also comes apart for easy cleaning. The professional-quality set includes a 3 ½-inch paring, 5-inch utility, 8-inch chef's, 8-inch bread and 6-inch boning knife. The set basically has everything a home cook needs. The knives stay sharp for flawless cutting and they have no-slip grip handles.

If you're looking to splurge on some great quality knives, this may be the best choice for you! This set has 22 pieces including two chef’s knives, a bread knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a paring knife, honing steel and shears. The knives come razor sharp and hold their edge for a long time.

