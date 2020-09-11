I traded my name-brand tank tops for this versatile $17 bestseller

It's only $17

All of my other tank tops are in the $40 range, so the fact this tank top starts at around $17 is a serious plus. It's only been on Amazon since the end of April, but it's already the seventh bestseller in Amazon's Women's Athletic Shirts and Tees category. Still, I don't think sticker shock (the good kind) is the only reason it's selling so well.

It has over 2,500 rave reviews

Katie Jackson

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

I'm not an Amazon seller. But if I was in the business, I'd be proud if my product averaged a four-star rating. This seller, Fihapyli (who also makes this popular mesh tank top with over 2,000 reviews), can boast of having a 4.7-star average rating. I think that deserves the Amazon seller version of an honor roll student bumper sticker. Plus, the reviews indicate that women of all shapes and sizes love it.

It checks all my boxes

Katie Jackson

When it comes to a workout tank top, I want something I like the look, fit and feel of. This tank top checks all of those boxes. I got the light blue which caught my eye online and is even prettier in person. It's one of those rare colors of tops that don't show pit stains.

My only complaint is that this tank top doesn't come in an extra-small size. Still, the small fits my frame well enough that I didn't even consider returning it. It fact, I like how it's a little looser than I expected because it allows me to tie a cute knot in the front or back. Even when it's tied, it doesn't cling to my belly the way other workout shirts do.

Katie Jackson

My favorite feature, however, is the mesh cutout in the back. I'm on a very high dose of a medication with a major sweating side effect, so I need all the ventilation I can get. I don't have back acne, but if I did, this would definitely be the tank top I'd want to wear. I also love how soft the fabric is and how fast it dries. I'm currently spending a few weeks in Portugal where dryers are a luxury that very few people have. However, this tank top dries in 15 to 20 minutes — even in Porto where a day with only 70% humidity is considered dry.

I still sweat, but I'm comfortable

Katie Jackson

This tank top hasn't made me sweat any less, but it's made me feel more comfortable in my skin. I might even be working out more than usual because of it. If that's not the highest praise a piece of activewear can get, then I don't know what is.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!