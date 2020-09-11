I traded my name-brand tank tops for this versatile $17 bestseller

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I'm one of those sweat-prone people who perspires even when just thinking about working out. Most athletic T-shirts and tank tops tend to cling to my clammy mid-section when I exercise. I'm constantly reminded of how wet I am. I can get by in yoga class by wearing just a sports bra, but I don't feel comfortable going topless to the gym or outside in public. For that reason, I recently decided to try Amazon's bestselling loose-fit racerback tank top.
Fihapyli Racerback Tank Top
It's only $17
All of my other tank tops are in the $40 range, so the fact this tank top starts at around $17 is a serious plus. It's only been on Amazon since the end of April, but it's already the seventh bestseller in Amazon's Women's Athletic Shirts and Tees category. Still, I don't think sticker shock (the good kind) is the only reason it's selling so well.
It has over 2,500 rave reviews
I'm not an Amazon seller. But if I was in the business, I'd be proud if my product averaged a four-star rating. This seller, Fihapyli (who also makes this popular mesh tank top with over 2,000 reviews), can boast of having a 4.7-star average rating. I think that deserves the Amazon seller version of an honor roll student bumper sticker. Plus, the reviews indicate that women of all shapes and sizes love it.
It checks all my boxes
When it comes to a workout tank top, I want something I like the look, fit and feel of. This tank top checks all of those boxes. I got the light blue which caught my eye online and is even prettier in person. It's one of those rare colors of tops that don't show pit stains.
My only complaint is that this tank top doesn't come in an extra-small size. Still, the small fits my frame well enough that I didn't even consider returning it. It fact, I like how it's a little looser than I expected because it allows me to tie a cute knot in the front or back. Even when it's tied, it doesn't cling to my belly the way other workout shirts do.
My favorite feature, however, is the mesh cutout in the back. I'm on a very high dose of a medication with a major sweating side effect, so I need all the ventilation I can get. I don't have back acne, but if I did, this would definitely be the tank top I'd want to wear. I also love how soft the fabric is and how fast it dries. I'm currently spending a few weeks in Portugal where dryers are a luxury that very few people have. However, this tank top dries in 15 to 20 minutes — even in Porto where a day with only 70% humidity is considered dry.
I still sweat, but I'm comfortable
This tank top hasn't made me sweat any less, but it's made me feel more comfortable in my skin. I might even be working out more than usual because of it. If that's not the highest praise a piece of activewear can get, then I don't know what is.
