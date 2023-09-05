Save up to 44% off during Amazon’s Fall Outdoor Event: Shop Adidas, Columbia, more

As the fall season approaches and temperatures (hopefully) begin to dip, you might be inspired to head outside and enjoy the fresh air. And there are a lot of outdoor activities to enjoy this season, from camping to football games to brisk walks.

If you're looking to stock up on some outdoor essentials, you thankfully can find a lot of must-haves on deal. To kick off the change of seasons, Amazon is hosting the Outdoor Fall Event, where you can save on a variety of sporting apparel and outdoor gear including grills, hiking boots and bestselling leggings — we even found a tent for under $40!

So whether you're headed out on a hiking excursion or looking to keep up with your fitness regimen, you'll want to check out all the Amazon deals we rounded up below.

Apparel deals | Outdoor gear deals

Amazon sports and outdoor apparel deals

Coming in a pack of three, the brand says these crew socks have enough comfort to be worn all day. That might be because they feature compression arch support and a cushioned footbed.

You might find yourself in a stadium this fall, be it a concert or sporting event. According to the brand, this clear crossbody bag meets stadium requirements and is under $9!

Whether you're out hiking or going for an early morning walk, this long-sleeved athletic top will keep you warm when temperatures dip. Plus, it features extended sleeves with thumbholes to keep your hands warm and protected from the sun.

Coming in a pack of three, you can score these bestselling leggings for $22. The brand says they're designed with four-way stretch making them perfect for all types of activities and lounging.

Coming in over 30 colorways, the quilted pattern of this pullover will make you feel like you're wrapped in your favorite blanket. And reviewers say it's cozy, "I always get so many compliments when I wear this sweater. Soft and great material. Collar stays upright and doesn’t flop over easily."

From outdoor workouts to everyday lounging, a pair of joggers is a fall staple. According to the brand, this pair is made with 20% spandex, so you can expect them to be super comfortable.

The perfect pants do exist. These yoga pants feature a tailored look and back pockets, so you can get away with wearing them to the office. Plus, the brand says they're so comfortable that you can wear them around the house, working out and more — and they're 44% off!

This versatile sneaker is designed with lightweight cushioning that makes it suitable for all-day wear and even jogging, says the brand. You can choose from three colors that start at 35% off.

Gear up for fall hiking excursions with a pair of No.1 bestselling hiking boots. According to the brand, these waterproof boots lace up to the ankle for full support and have grippy outsoles for different types of terrain. The women's version is on sale, too.

Amazon sports and outdoor gear deals

Stay in line with your fitness goals this fall with this No.1 bestseller and Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Award winner. For $13, you get five resistance bands with varying levels, says the brand.

This hiking backpack folds up to fit in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for traveling and packing. According to the brand, it's extremely lightweight and waterproof and features a side pocket for a water bottle — and it's only $15!

Stock up on camping essentials, like this waterproof and lightweight sleeping bag that can be used for any season, says the brand. The brand also mentions when it's rolled up, it only weighs three pounds, making it easy to carry.

This insulated water bottle comes with three different leak-proof lids, including one with a straw. One reviewer declared it the best water bottle ever, "It keeps water COLD for a looong time. If I fill it with refrigerated water in the morning, leave it sitting directly in the sun for an hour, and end up with water left over from that morning still there when I go to bed that night, it’s still fridge cold."

If you're looking to jump on the pickleball bandwagon or in need of new gear, you can grab this bestselling paddle for 43% off. It comes with the paddle, cover and grip tape.

While Amazon is marking down camping essentials, it might be a good time to score a tent at an incredible price. This option comes in a one or two-person sleeper and only takes one minute to assemble, says the brand.

This fitness tracker allows you to keep track of your steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and sleep quality, says the brand. And you won't need to worry about keeping it charged all the time, the brand mentions it has up to 18 days of battery life.

Whether you're looking to camp comfortably or expecting a few overnight guests, you can score this air mattress at 32% off. According to the brand, it can hold up to 600 pounds of weight and won't leak air during the night.

According to the brand, this portable tabletop grill weighs under 14 pounds, so you can easily pack it for camping, tailgates or bring it in and out of the backyard. And there's plenty of cooking space, the brand says it can cook up to eight burgers to 10 chicken breasts.