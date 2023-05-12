6 customer-loved finds for May, including a fashion hack — starting at $8

We've officially hit that transitional time of year when our wardrobes need to be swapped and our beauty routines could use some extra help.

Now that we're halfway through May, it's time for us to share our monthly breakdown of Amazon's Customer's Most-Loved products to help you ease into the new season. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some top-rated finds, including some helpful fashion and makeup hacks that you didn't think you needed.

From a flowy dress that you can wear anywhere to a timesaving makeup trick, Post has you covered on everything you need to breeze into summer, including a must-have Father's Day gift! Keep reading to check out all six top-rated finds.

Amazon Customer's Most-Loved Products seen on TODAY

From a BBQ to a summer party, Post says you can wear this affordable dress anywhere this season. Coming in over 20 colorways, it features a trendy one-shoulder design and flowy a-line skirt that will look flattering on every body type. You can dress it up with sandals or heels, or pair it with sneakers for a more casual look.

If you're looking for a chic sandal to wear from the beach to dinner, Post says these slide sandals are incredibly comfortable and have been one of the most popular styles of the past few seasons. And while they look like they would be expensive, they're only under $35! With the low price and beautiful color options, you'll want to grab multiple options.

Have you ever made an eyeliner wing too big or accidentally smudged your mascara? Instead of starting over from scratch, this makeup remover pen is a quick fix for common makeup mishaps. Plus, it's travel-friendly so you can easily throw it in your bag and use it for on-the-go touch-ups.

If you love wearing high heels but suffer from foot pain (who doesn't?!), Post says these gel-based and cloth-covered cushions will have you rocking your favorite pair of heels — pain-free! According to the brand, you simply align them on your shoe with the ball of your foot. Not only do they help prevent pain, they also can help prevent your foot from slipping out of the heel. Plus, they're removable so you can use them for different shoes.

This handy bracelet helper tool is perfect for times when you need assistance fastening your bracelet but no one is around, says Post. And using it is easy; she says all you need to do is hold the tool in the same hand you'd wear the bracelet, then your free hand can easily clasp it together. Plus, you can even use this gadget for zippers, handcuffs and watches.

It's not too early to think about Father's Day; Post says this magnetic wristlet makes the perfect gift for the handyman and DIY-er in your life. According to the brand, the wristband has 10 built-in magnets that will hold nails, bolts and screws, keeping everything they need close by while they tackle that project.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved picks

While we love the warm weather, it also brings in humidity, which isn’t too kind to our hair. This wax stick is formulated with beeswax and Japan wax to help fight frizz and keep your ponytail looking sleeker than ever.

This No.1 bestselling castor oil does it all. You can use it on your face and body to help fade scarring and repair skin damage, or in your hair to help fight dryness and frizz, and so much more, says the brand. One Amazon reviewer said it even helped clear her acne, "After only 3 uses, my pores were smaller and all the gunk I can usually see living inside my cheeks was significantly reduced."

If you have a dress that needs help staying in place or are worried about your tank top falling down, this double-sided tape is a fashion lifesaver. Coming with 50, strips the brand says you can safely place this on your skin or undergarments to help keep your clothes feel extra secure when needed.

According to the brand, this No.1 bestselling shapewear bodysuit will help smooth your tummy and lift all the right places. It's designed with a thong back, so you don't have to worry about a panty line with tighter clothing.

You'll be grabbing these lightweight, cotton-blend tank tops all summer long. But many reviewers say they're so comfortable, they wear them under sweaters or light jackets, too. They come in a pack of two and tons of different color varieties to choose from.

One reviewer said these shoes were the most comfortable sandals she's ever worn. That might be because they're made with a cork footbed that contours to your feet. You can choose from over 20 different colors, including brown, black, rose gold, blue and more.

If you haven't jumped on the belt bag bandwagon yet, this bestseller might change your mind. This affordable belt bag comes in almost 30 colors and can fit your wallet, phone, keys and more essentials. Plus it's currently on sale for $17!

Giving yourself a manicure is no easy task; this nail polish remover pen can help when you accidentally paint out of line. The pen tip is designed to easily glide across your cuticle and skin to remove any excess polish. If it runs out, the brand says you can refill it to use it again and again.