9 bestselling Amazon products that will make your life easier this fall

From virtual learning to working from home, many of us can use some solutions to make life at home a little bit easier.

The Shop TODAY team turned to Amazon's October bestsellers to find some affordable products that are worth picking up this fall. From Prime Day's bestselling hair tool to a portable desk that weighs under 3 lbs., check out the sanity savers we discovered this month.

With more people working and learning from home, finding an affordable desk is nearly impossible right now. But this lightweight option from Tabletote is a portable solution everyone can use.

It weighs less than 3 lbs. and setup takes just one minute! It's sturdy enough to use as a lap desk or a standard desk for your laptop, and it comes with three handy accessories: a cup holder, a phone stand and a document clip.

You don't have to splurge on fancy wireless earbuds! This sleek option from Aukey is comfortable and pairs with your device as soon as you open the case and pop them out. They're not too bulky and you can control the volume or answer calls by just tapping.

These are great if you're working from home or for the kids who are learning virtually!

A lot of homes have WiFi "dead zones" which is when your internet connection lags because your router is a bit too far away. This small gadget can help by boosting your WiFi's coverage by 800 square feet. It's incredibly affordable, easy to set up and compatible with any WiFi router!

If you live in leggings and can't think about wearing real pants these days, this is a game-changer. These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeggings look like jeans but feel just as soft and comfortable as your favorite leggings!

They're made with stretch cotton and denim and have a pull-on waistband, which features a slimming panel to give you a flattering look. This style is available in seven shades, a wide range of sizes and three different lengths.

We found the perfect Little Black Dress for fall — and it's under $30! It's perfect for any occasion whether you're running errands or dressing up for a family gathering during the holidays.

Either way, this tunic-style dress is universally flattering and features long cozy sleeves and stylish tiered design and a silhouette everyone will love. It comes in a bunch of different colors so you'll want to stock up on a few of your favorite shades.

Right now, we're all about easy ways to elevate our beauty look from home. This Revlon hair tool is a volumizing brush and hairdryer in one, which will help you achieve a salon-quality blowout at home. The oval brush has a mix of bristles that help smooth frizz and create volume. It has over 90,000 reviews on Amazon and is a consistent bestseller in the beauty department.

There are so many beauty products out there for your eyebrows and it can be tough to figure out what actually works. This bestseller from Amazon has a four-prong tip, which seems intimidating but is designed to mimic hair-like strokes for a natural look. It comes in four different shades and even tweezers, and the waterproof ink stays put all day long, hence the "tattoo" name.

Everyone loathes household chores, but this multi-purpose cleaner can make it easier. You can use it on anything from metal, marble, wood and more to get a deep clean. It's made with simple and clean ingredients like clay, soap and vegetable oil. It's so popular, it recently sold out so we have a feeling this one will go fast.

The LifeStraw is an incredibly popular tool if you like to spend time outdoors or camping but it's also great for any emergency kit you might have at home. This little thing can filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine or electricity. According to the brand, it removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and it literally filters as you drink!

