From mask lanyards to Lego calendars, 9 hot new products to shop this fall

Whether you're ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping or browsing for yourself, the editors at TODAY.com have you covered.

We did all the work for you and searched the internet to bring you the hottest new products that are bound to sell out this season. From affordable jewelry and the latest home tech must-have to the most in-demand toy every kid wants this year, shop the latest products that are trending right now.

Everyone loves the Ring doorbell and the new 2020 edition is no exception. This year's upgraded version boasts features like improved HD video and motion detection — and it's so easy to install.

It's the most affordable new model and of course, works with all of your Alexa devices. The Shop TODAY team predicts this will be a popular holiday gift this year. It's so hot, it won't ship for six to nine weeks, so our advice is to order this one ASAP!

You know that one jewelry item that goes with everything? That's exactly what these bracelets are. Their stretchy and simple design makes them versatile enough to wear with any outfit or pair with jewelry you already own.

The wallet-friendly bracelets are available in gold and silver tone; some even have initials for a personalized touch. Each set comes with 2 large and 3 small bracelets, making them perfect for stacking and mixing and matching.

Another accessory you need this season? Jewelry for your face mask! We're talking about face mask chains.

This affordable set includes four colorful beaded lanyards. They're thin and lightweight, and easy to clip on any mask. They're a great holiday gift for the teen in your life or yourself if you feel like stepping up your mask game. It's a cute and easy way to keep your face mask within reach when you're on the go.

LEGO Advent Calendars are an incredibly popular item every year and 2020 is no different. Each year around the holidays, the brand releases highly coveted sets with 24 buildable surprises, and this year there are four to choose from!

From LEGO City and LEGO Friends to special editions of Harry Potter and Star Wars calendars, there's something for everyone!

The LEGO Advent Calendars are already No. 1 bestselling new releases and they're also hot collectors' items so scoop one up before they sell out!

This year, LEGO released limited edition 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' Advent calendars that are already flying off the shelves!

If it's time to upgrade your baking set, check out this awesome deal. The 9-piece set from Wilton comes with all the essentials for baking your favorite desserts, perfect for all those holiday baking traditions with the family.

These pans are nonstick and dishwasher safe, but the navy color makes these unique and a bit more special than your normal pans. But our favorite part is the convenient lid that's included, which is great for storing your treats!

Our list wouldn't be complete without a popular weighted blanket. You can't go wrong with this bedding staple that you'll use over and over again. This cozy find is designed to be used year-round and is made with seven layers of breathable fabric.

It's a great gift for the person in your life who wants to relax, unwind and get a good night's sleep.

