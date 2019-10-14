At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Finding a good hair mask can be a daunting (and expensive) task. The goal is to find the perfect mask that will repair your hair while also keeping it moisturized and soft. And if it smells good, then that's just a bonus.
If you're looking for a new mask that won't break the bank, this popular option looks like it could be the perfect solution. With over 4,000 rave reviews on Amazon, people can't stop talking about this Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask.
Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask
Free of sulfates and parabens, the mask also acts as a deep conditioner to hydrate and produce softer and healthier-looking hair. It works on all hair types including curly, natural and relaxed.
"NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does," raved one reviewer. "It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair."
Some reviewers loved that the mask helped combat frizz.
"This is the product you want when NOTHING else works on your frizzy hair," one person wrote. "Nothing, and I mean N O T H I N G, has ever worked as well as a glop of this stuff on my hair."
Many people shared positive experiences after using this mask on color-treated hair.
"I used this after I destroyed my hair bleaching it to repair what was left," one reviewer wrote. "My hair has never been so soft and tangle-free."
Your hair type determines how long one jar will last. Reviewers with finer hair said that one jar lasts them anywhere from several months to a year. Reviewers with thicker hair said that one jar lasts them anywhere from one to three months.
"If you're like me - and have tried everything and almost given up on finding something that works - give this a shot," one person wrote. "I almost guarantee you'll be glad you did. I know I am!"
