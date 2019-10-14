Free of sulfates and parabens, the mask also acts as a deep conditioner to hydrate and produce softer and healthier-looking hair. It works on all hair types including curly, natural and relaxed.

"NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does," raved one reviewer. "It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair."

Amazon

Some reviewers loved that the mask helped combat frizz.

"This is the product you want when NOTHING else works on your frizzy hair," one person wrote. "Nothing, and I mean N O T H I N G, has ever worked as well as a glop of this stuff on my hair."

Amazon

Many people shared positive experiences after using this mask on color-treated hair.

"I used this after I destroyed my hair bleaching it to repair what was left," one reviewer wrote. "My hair has never been so soft and tangle-free."

Amazon

Your hair type determines how long one jar will last. Reviewers with finer hair said that one jar lasts them anywhere from several months to a year. Reviewers with thicker hair said that one jar lasts them anywhere from one to three months.

"If you're like me - and have tried everything and almost given up on finding something that works - give this a shot," one person wrote. "I almost guarantee you'll be glad you did. I know I am!"

