How to transform your home with easy, affordable DIY decor

Giving your home a face lift is as easy as buying a few plants to add life and greenery, swapping out seasonal decor to welcome the sun and warm weather or upgrading organizational tools for ease and peace of mind. But if you're on the craftier side or are in need of an activity to pass the time, a DIY project to spruce up your home might be just what you need.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to suggest affordable DIY ideas to jazz up any room. And not only are they affordable, but they're also super easy and low effort but will create a whole lot of impact on your space.

Keep scrolling to learn Post's hands-on hacks, from upgrading your floors and walls to giving your furniture an instant makeover.

How to upgrade your walls

Whether you're renting your space or the type of person who hates commitment, peel and stick wallpaper provides flexibility and ease. And you don't have to upgrade all four walls. Even a single wall accent can transform a room. You can even use it on your kitchen backsplash or stair risers to add color and shapes to unexpected areas. Tempaper has tons of patterns from modern and traditional to bold and funky, including this pink and white Feather Flock pattern.

A gallery wall is one way to transform your space with art, but it can be a daunting task — from measuring a perfect grid to the potential of damaging walls. Mixtiles is another peel and stick wonder that makes decorating simple. Upload photos from your phone or social media, select a frame style and the company will take care of the rest. Once you're ready to place your memories, just use the sticky strip on the back of the frame to move them around without hurting your walls.

How to upgrade your furniture

And wallpaper isn't just for walls. You can apply it to items all over your home. In 30 minutes or less, you can add peel and stick wallpaper to the back of a bookshelf for a statement piece in your room. It'll even make a fab background for all those at-home video calls.

Or if you only have 10 minutes, you can add wallpaper to the front of your drawers of your nightstand or dresser. Chasing Paper comes in sheets, which is perfect for smaller projects like this one.

You can even update a side table that has seen better days. This tropical palm wallpaper is great for seasonal spring and summer decor or themed rooms.

For a certain kind of atmosphere, opt for this navy and cold celestial wallpaper. It's perfect for kids' bedrooms or a media room for that dark theater feel.

This modern wallpaper is inspired by lotus petals and fish scales and will add visual playfulness to any space.

This vibrant, playful wallpaper features an illustrative print designed by Danielle Kroll. It will breathe life into any space. Or you can think small. You can add wallpaper to a surface of any size, even as small a space as a breakfast tray.

Not into wallpaper? Another low-cost option is paint. Upgrade a chair, stool or any piece of furniture in an afternoon with any paint.

How to upgrade your floors

For floors that are boring, ugly or seeing some wear, give them a total makeover without the expense of a contractor, construction or other nuisances. In just an afternoon, you can apply peel and stick floor tiles to kitchens, bathrooms, or anywhere else.

These geometric floor tiles are water resistant and are laminated with a top coating for durability and scratch resistance. You can apply them on ceramic tile, sealed wood and even linoleum flooring.

If you like to stick to tradition, go with peel and stick options that look like more traditional floor tiles. FloorPops can be applied over nonporous, smooth, flat surfaces but are semi-permanent, so they will leave some residue when removed.

