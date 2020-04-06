Easter is right around the corner, but with social distancing still in effect, most traditional family gatherings are put on hold this year. Though you may not be able to see everyone in person, that doesn't mean you can't still show your love and appreciation for them.

Fortunately, many flower delivery sites are continuing to deliver their bouquets to people's doors just in time for Easter.

Brighten up your loved one's day with some spring tulips, roses and more from one of the various online retailers below. Most are even doing contact-free delivery!

Where to buy Easter flowers online

Send a splash of color with this Easter-themed mix of roses. Your loved one can be surprised with a mix of 24 roses that come paired with Sugarfina sour bunny gummies.

With a variety of vibrant flowers to choose from, this mix of hyacinths is perfect to brighten up your family member's day. Delivered hand-tied, these eye-catching flowers are sure to brighten up any room.

Surprise your friends or family with this bamboo basket featuring an array of purple and yellow flowers. Designed to embody spring, the mix includes yellow Asiatic lilies, carnations and daisy poms.

This monthly flower subscription service also offers a one-time delivery which is comprised of a unique surprise design of 20-25 stems.

Express your appreciation with this Easter-themed arrangement. The dark brown basket is filled with a variety of pastel-colored flowers and eggs scattered throughout!

Bring the beauty of nature to your loved one's front door with what the brand describes as "a breath of spring fresh air." Complete with scabiosas, carnations, snapdragons and ruscus, you can also add on a vase to your order for an additional $12.

Show your family you're thinking of them with a cute basket full of mixed flowers. Filled with fuchsias, carnations and daisies, this one can be personalized with a free customized gift message.

