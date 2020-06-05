Make their 21st birthday the best one yet with these unique gifts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many people, turning 21 is a huge event. It usually calls for a night of celebrating with your closest friends — and it definitely calls for a special gift!

If you and your loved ones are currently practicing social distancing, sending a thoughtful birthday gift straight to their door can be a fun way to celebrate from afar. From birthday baskets filled with their favorite snacks to T-shirts that let everyone know it's their special day, we've rounded up 30 gifts that are worthy of a perfect 21st birthday celebration.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Gifts for a 21-year-old girl

A surprise pre-made gift box is a great way to show your love and appreciation. Each box comes with a personalized tumbler that can be customized with their name and an additional item of your choice. Tumblers come in seven different colors and you can add on either a cheers charm, bottle opener, pens or a bath bomb.

Personalize your loved one's wine with a custom wine label made just for them. Include their name and birthdate to make it even more personal, then stick it on to their new favorite bottle of wine.

Navigating your twenties can be challenging, but this book might help provide some guidance to your 21-year-old. Inspired by the blog post "21 Secrets for Your 20s," this book collects several humorous anecdotes and nuggets of wisdom.

This handy device will whip up everything you need for a breakfast sandwich in just five minutes. Each section is designed to be easily removable, so cleanup should be a breeze.

Designed with a stainless steel interior and bamboo exterior, this tumbler was made to keep your drinks at the right temperature. As an added bonus, the tumbler comes with a two-piece tea infuser to put loose leaf tea in, or even fruit to help add flavor.

You'll never think of your favorite literary classic the same after using this book! It features drinks inspired by classic novels like "Gin Eyre," "The Cooler Purple" and more.

Enjoy a wine-filled night with this cozy gift set. It features a rose gold wine tumbler and fuzzy socks with the message, "If you can read this bring me some wine."

This box will help you treat your loved one to a box full of Korean treats and gifts. Each box contains up to 25 items and includes snacks, drinks and other fun goodies.

Give your sweet tooth an extra twist with these booze-inspired caramel sauces. You can drizzle it on your favorite cake or even dip fresh fruit into the mix.

If you can't be there this year, consider sending your loved one a red wine box. The assortment features a bottle of Royal Crest Red Blend wine in a linen reusable "Happy Birthday" bag, and assorted cherry chocolates and truffles to enjoy on the side.

For those with a green thumb, they may love these birthday succulents. The medium assortment features three 2.5-inch plants that come in a celebratory planter.

Turn this birthday celebration into a game night with this adult party game. It's filled with fun questions and challenges that will surely keep the group entertained for hours.

If they're celebrating their 21st birthday from home, they'll definitely appreciate this fun shirt on Etsy.

Enjoy a glass of wine with a skyline view! You can choose from a variety of major cities, including New York City and Los Angeles.

These ice balls will add a fresh and fruity twist to any beverage. Simply fill the sphere with your choice of fruit and herbs, then add water and freeze.

Gifts for a 21-year-old boy

From showing off your best dance moves to seeing who has the best rhymes, each player can compete against one another to see who the ultimate beer champion is.

This personalized caddy is perfect for the beer lover in your life. You can add a custom touch with their name etched on the side. It's even designed with a bottle opener for added convenience.

With the engraving, "1st legal shot 2020," they can keep this shot glass forever to look back on an unforgettable night.

From delicious recipes to witty jokes, this book is sure to bring a smile to their face.

Now that your loved one can legally drink, they'll definitely appreciate a special flask they can hold onto. You can personalize the stainless steel flask to say whatever you want. The gift also comes with four shot glasses and a funnel.

Keep your beer tasting fresh with the help of these foaming stones. The stones will cause bubbles and foam to appear as you pour your beer, helping to provide you with a fresh and frothy taste.

This set of dice turns your next meal into a fun game. No two meals will be similar thanks to the mix of meat, veggies and herbs waiting to be rolled and prepared.

A savory surprise awaits in this sampler! Featuring a variety of hand-wrapped beef jerky and a "You're the man" mug, this delicious box will definitely help with their snack cravings.

This kit has everything you need to make your own IPA, including the IPA mix, a reusable glass fermenter, a glass spirit-filled thermometer and more.

No need to worry about warm beer! These chiller sticks were designed to help keep your beverage cool and fresh. Just chill the sticks for 45 minutes, then place it into your beer bottle to help keep it at the perfect temperature.

Bring out their inner sweet tooth with this basket full of delicious popcorn, shortbread cookies, raspberry galettes and more! You can even add on a bottle of wine to help celebrate their first legal drink!

This thoughtful gift set includes a personalized wooden box filled with either a custom flask, lighter, knife or corkscrew bottle opener.

Keep the laughs going with this meme-filled game that will test you and your friends' sense of humor. Players take turns trying to match their card to the judge's humor, and whoever wins the most rounds is crowned the winner.

This vintage-inspired shirt celebrates your loved one's special day by showcasing the year they were born on the front and their age on the back. With 21 being a milestone birthday, you can personalize it with their name on the back and make it more unique by choosing from one of the nine available colors.

Combining the skills of ultimate frisbee, basketball and cornhole, this game lets you compete to see who gets the most points. Whichever team reaches 21 points first wins!

