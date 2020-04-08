Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Many of us are opting out of trips to the grocery store in an effort to practice social distancing. However, most of us are also cooking more than ever.

Whether your pantry could use more snacks or you're running low on proteins, now is the perfect time to try meal delivery services and subscription boxes. With the shift to online shopping these days, getting food delivered straight to your door ensures you have all the ingredients you need for your next delicious dish.

We did all the work for you and curated a list of some of the best meal delivery services on the market, including snack subscription boxes and premade meal delivery options. No matter what type of cuisine you're in the mood for, there's bound to be an option for you and the family to enjoy.

Meal Delivery Kits

HelloFresh is known as "America's Most Popular Meal Kit." Their recipes are tested over 200 times to ensure they're just as tasty as they are easy to make. They have hassle-free step-by-step recipes and offer four different meal plans, including meat and veggies, veggie, family-friendly, and low calorie.

If you're looking to improve your cooking skills and challenge yourself, Blue Apron is a great option. It offers high-quality ingredients for a relatively low price point. Since Blue Apron is another market leader in the meal delivery kit industry, they also offer wine pairings, custom kitchenware and even have a collaboration with Weight Watchers.

Home Chef is fairly straightforward because the majority of their recipes are traditional. Every week they offer 15 easy but inventive meal kits and also sell simple five-minute lunches. Compared to its competitors, Home Chef is on the affordable end of the spectrum.

If you're always pressed for time, Gobble will be your best bet when it comes to meal delivery kits. Gobble, which was founded in 2013, specializes in offering 15-minute dinners that you can cook using just one pan. The majority of their ingredients are already pre-prepped, too, which helps save a ton of time in the kitchen. This is as beginner-friendly as it gets!

HungryRoot's services are another great way to save time in the kitchen. They offer healthy precut and premixed ingredients and packages that can be combined to make entrees (including breakfast), snacks and desserts. Each recipe includes two to four prepackaged ingredients and won't take longer than 15 minutes to whip together.

Marley's Spoon — which is endorsed by none other than Martha Stewart — offers over 18,000 recipes. If you're the type of home chef who loves to mix things up and try creating new meals often, Marley's Spoon is calling your name! Make sure you enjoy planning your meals well in advance though, this service will have you choose your recipes 10 days before it arrives at your home.

If you're a vegan, vegetarian or are just trying to incorporate more veggies into your diet, you need to give Purple Carrot a try! They're the industry's go-to clean eating meal delivery kit company and they specialize in plant-based recipes as well as gluten-free and high-protein meals.

Are you a stickler for organic food? Green Chef, which is fully USDA-certified organic, is worth a try. They offer five different meal plans, including keto, paleo, balanced living, plant-powered and a family plan for four people. Keep in mind, the majority of the recipes are veggie-heavy, so it may take you a bit longer during your prep time.

Premade Meal Delivery

If you're less interested in the making of the food and more interested in the meals themselves, maybe a premade meal delivery subscription is more your speed. Freshly offers over 30 nutritious dishes a week that can be heated in just three minutes, with no prep required. Their plans consist of four, six, nine and 12 meals per week and start at just $7.99 each.

Sakara is a luxury food delivery service that specializes in clean, fresh, organic, portioned meals that will be delivered directly to your door and are ready to eat. You can opt for a one-time program or jump on a weekly subscription of two, three or five days.

If you love smoothies, but don't always have the time to blend up your favorite ingredients, Daily Harvest may be the answer to all of your problems. The service sends you frozen prepared recipes made with organic fruits and veggies that take less than three minutes to make. In addition to smoothies, Daily Harvest also offers customers harvest bowls, flatbreads, soups, oat bowls, chia bowls and more.

Snack Subscription Boxes

Perhaps you're a little nervous about splurging on a meal-delivery kit or food delivery service. One way to test the waters if by signing up for a snack subscription box, which tends to be a tad cheaper with the same satisfaction.

Mouth offers its customers monthly deliveries of the best-small batch snacks in America. Their subscription plans include a cookie box, a pickle box, a jerky box, a miscellaneous snack box and a "best of mouth" box for people looking for the best of the best.

UrthBox is excellent for those who enjoy snacking but are trying to pursue a healthier lifestyle. Each box includes a selection of healthy, organic and non-GMO snacks, beverages and more. They also have vegan and gluten-free options.

Sometimes you just need to treat yourself! If you have a sweet tooth, Candy Club subscription is a fun way to try out new sweets. Each month The Candy Club sends out about three pounds of sugary treats, including classic and new options, that arrive in their own resealable containers so you can easily stash your candy away throughout the month.

