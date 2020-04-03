Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With most salons and barbershops closed for the time being, many men are looking for ways to keep their hair under control until their next appointment. However, most people don't have the tools available to get a salon-worthy cut at home, so we reached out to a few professionals for their best advice.

When it comes to at-home haircuts, it's best to stick with a simple trim — leave the complicated stuff for the professionals.

"A good way to stay off the 'worst haircuts' list is to just stay in the hairline. If you’re not sure where the hairline ends, proceed with caution," Josh Cooley, owner of The Belmont Barbershop in Chicago, told Shop TODAY. "Cutting into the hairline is one of the hardest things for a barber to correct unless it involves going much shorter."

Another word of advice? Make sure you're being thorough when using a clipper or trimmer.

"I would highly recommend that when a client or the person cutting their hair cuts the hair, they use the machine to go against the grain — and they do each part at least three times," Sam Chulpayev, owner of Made Man Barbershop in New York City, told Shop TODAY.

There are plenty of professional-grade products on the market that you can use in your home for a quick trim. If anything, Cooley jokes, you'll probably appreciate the barber in your life even more after you attempt an at-home haircut.

Read on for a few tools and tricks from the experts that might make cutting men's hair at home less of a daunting task.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Men's hair trimmers

"The number one thing I would definitely recommend is the Wahl 5-Star Senior machine," Chulpayev said. "It's an industrial machine and it is fantastic quality."

This professional-grade clipper comes with three attachment combs, a styling comb and oil. The blades are adjustable for precision, so you don't have to change the blades to achieve a clean cut.

"Definitely pick up an outliner — not to outline the neck but something to outline the sideburns with. The best outliners are made by a company called Andis," Chulpayev said. Cooley is also a fan of the brand, noting that they produce good, quality products. "Their new cordless T-Outliner is probably the best product I’ve come across," he told us.

This trimmer comes with four different attachment combs and is suitable for all hair types. Even better, it's cordless! It can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

Cooley also recommends this light trimmer with detachable blades and four cutting guides. "These are great for beard trimming and they don’t cost much," Cooley said.

It packs all the power of a full-sized trimmer, but its compact size makes it easy to store and stow away. Conveniently, it also comes with a blade guard, cleaning brush and oil for easy care and maintenance.

If you're looking for a high-quality trimmer at a smaller price, this cordless Wahl "multi-groomer" might be worth considering. It is designed to be suitable for all skin and hair types and includes a full kit and styling guide to help achieve desired results.

While it is not professional grade, this Philips Norelco grooming kit is currently the bestselling beard trimmer on Amazon. The 23-piece kit has amassed more than 1,900 verified five-star reviews.

Clipper oil

Chulpayev also recommends buying clipper oil if you decide to pick up a Wahl trimmer. According to the brand, this helps to reduce friction and prolong the life of the blades. Apply it after every few uses for stress-free maintenance.

"Clippercide is very important because it helps to clean the hair out of the blade, as well as get rid of bacteria," Chulpayev said. This five-in-one spray gets to work in just 10 minutes.

Men's hair styling products

Chulpayev recommends the standard Wahl comb for your at-home haircut. This professional-quality comb is available in five different colors.

Cooley says his shop mainly uses Baxter of California products, and that this clay pomade is a customer favorite. If you're looking for a "dry messy look with a lot of hold," this pomade is worth trying out.

Need to look polished for a Zoom meeting? "The Baxter Of California Styling Cream is a great product for people who don’t want to use much product," Cooley said. "It has a low shine and low hold. It’s easy to use and washes out effortlessly."

Chulpayev loves this Canada-based brand for styling, and says you can't go wrong with any product from Crown's line.

