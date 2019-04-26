What makes them great? They’re long. They come with their very own cleaning brush, reminiscent of those you get with baby bottles. They’re sleek and chic. They’re reusable. They go in the dishwasher. There’s no weird metallic aftertaste. And, they’re curved, so they fit most tumblers and cups.

Plus, hello. They minimize waste.

One word of caution: These babies are made of hard steel, so just be careful that you don’t jam them into your mouth, or you may hit a tooth. Same goes for kids.

Are they worth it?

Without question: Yes, especially if you're a straw-a-holic like me. At some point, I just became aware of how many of the plastic ones I dumped in the trash every day. Little things can make a big difference. Not to mention, from a purely aesthetic point of view, these stainless steel ones sure do look sleek when paired with fruity summer cocktails.

More Stainless Steel Straw Recommendations

SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, Set of 4, Free Cleaning Brush Included, $5, Amazon

This is the set I tried and loved. With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, it seems like I'm not alone.

Kleen Kanteen Stainless Steel Straws with Silicone Tips, $14, Amazon

We also like the removable silicone tips on this set from Kleen Kanteen to protect teeth from potential bumps and for germ-free sharing. The set also comes with a brush for easy cleaning.

Stainless Steel Straws, Set of 6, $15, Sur La Table

For another simple set, this 6-pack from Sur La Table is a great option. The straws are dishwasher safe, too.

