"We just kind of started decorating ourselves and it worked out pretty cool," Kramer told TODAY Home. "Families come in, and the space is so unique. It’s old and it’s brick and it has the old hardwood floors — it’s 100 years old or more."

With his son, Evan Kramer, and the studio's other manager, Mimi Janosy, Kramer created an entire experience that's so much more than just a holiday photo session.

"Families come into the courtyard and we have a storyteller explain why Santa is in the city," Kramer said. "We bring the kids in and they write letters to Santa and then we bring them into the studio. We pull the curtain back and there he is."