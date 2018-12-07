Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hardwood floors add a beautiful touch to just about any room, but there's some debate about the best way to clean them.

Follow our easy steps to transform your floors from dull and grimy to gleaming, gorgeous and clean!

Determine the finish of your hardwood floors

Before you grab a bucket of water and a mop, it's best to find out how your hardwood floor is sealed ... if at all. Why? The finish, not the wood type, will determine how you clean and care for the floor.

Surface-sealed floors: Most new wood floors are sealed with urethane, polyurethane or polyacrylic. Surface-sealed floors are stain- and water-damage resistant and easiest to clean: just sweep, mop and you're done!

Penetrating seal-treated and oil-treated floors: A penetrating seal or oil finish will soak into the wood grain and harden. This type of floor must be pampered and protected with liquid or paste wax.

Lacquered, varnished, shellacked or untreated floors: Although technically surface finishes, lacquers, varnishes and shellacs are not as resistant to moisture, spills and wear as the other sealants mentioned. Treat floors with these finishes (or floors with no finish) with liquid or paste wax.

Not sure what kind of finish you have? To tell the difference in a pinch, just rub your finger across the floor. If no smudge appears, the floor is surface sealed. If you do create a smudge, the floor has been treated with a penetrating seal, oil finish, shellac, varnish or lacquer.

For surface-sealed floors ...

Do's and don'ts

Don't use oils, waxes or furniture sprays. Oil leaves a residue, furniture spray creates a slippery surface (think ice-skating rink!) and wax takes time to apply and makes re-coating difficult.

Don't use straight ammonia, alkaline products or abrasive cleaners. They'll dull or scratch the finish.

Do use a floor-cleaning product recommended by the floor finisher or opt for plain soap and water. If the recommended product is hard to find or costly, and other floor cleaners contain ingredients that violate your floor's warranty, try soap and water. Try a 1/4 cup of mild or pH-neutral soap (like liquid dishwashing soap) or Murphy Oil Soap (despite the name, it doesn't contain oil) to a bucket of water.

Don't rely on water alone or a vinegar and water solution to clean hardwood floors. Mopping with water will result in dingy-looking floors and won't fight dirt buildup. Vinegar and water is not as effective as soapy water and — some suggest — may dull floors sooner. (Eventual dullness and the need to re-coat are inevitable no matter which ingredients you use.)

Routine cleaning

In high-traffic areas, like the dining room and kitchen, you should sweep daily if possible and mop your hardwood floors once or twice a week. Mop less-trafficked areas once a month or once a season.

How to mop hardwood floors

Remember: Water is wood's worst enemy (even on sealed floors!), so use a damp mop rather than a soaking wet one.

Dip the mop into the bucket of prepared cleaning solution, wring it out completely, mop in the direction of the wood grain and repeat. When the water gets dirty, empty the bucket, mix a new batch of cleaning solution and continue mopping.

When finished, go back over the entire surface with clean water to rinse.

Don't be afraid to get on your hands and knees if necessary. When a floor needs serious attention, clean it with a cloth. (It's better than a sponge because you can "feel" the dirt as you wipe!)

Tackling simple problems

Scratch or scuff marks getting you down?

A bit of baking soda on a damp sponge will erase any scratches or scuffs on your hardwood floors.

Noticed a stubborn food, water or grease stain on your surface-sealed floor?

Always use a commercial cleaner to treat this problem.

Hairline cracks in the floor?

Don't panic and attempt to fill them. Dry heat during the winter months causes wood floors to shrink and crack. Cracks should close up during the summer (though using a humidifier can also help).

Finish looks dull?

Sand the floor lightly and recoat with an additional layer or two. Recoating is necessary about every five to seven years.

For seal-treated, oil-treated, shellacked, varnished, lacquered or untreated floors ...

Do's and don'ts

Do use stripper to remove old wax buildup.

Choose a product the floor manufacturer recommends, a commercial product from the hardware store or mineral spirits.

Do use liquid wax designed for wood floors or paste wax.

Liquid wax is easier to apply but leaves a thinner coat (and provides less protection) than paste wax.

Don't use acrylic or water-based waxes, furniture waxes or one-step waxes.

Acrylic and water-based waxes can turn floors white, furniture wax creates a slick surface and one-step waxes (despite the compelling pitches: They clean! They remove old wax! They lay down new wax!) can trap dirt.

Routine cleaning

Do NOT mop waxed floors. Just vacuum and sweep the surface regularly. Once or twice a year, strip the old wax and apply a fresh new coat. If a high-traffic area gets dull in between treatments, you can spot-wax the area.

Waxing technique

Vacuum the floor to remove dust.

Strip the old wax with stripper (following the manufacturer's instructions) or mineral spirits (rub into wood and then wipe off with a clean, soft cloth). Keep the area well ventilated as you work and as the floor dries.

After the floor has dried, apply a thin coat of wax, using an applicator (if you're using liquid wax) or a cloth (if you're using paste wax). Let the wax dry. For added protection, apply a second coat of wax.

Buffing

Use a cloth or, to make the job easier, rent a buffing machine. Remember to always buff in the direction of the wood grain.

Tackling simple problems

White water spots marring your floor's finish? Add a small amount of mineral spirits to an extra-fine steel wool pad and gently rub the area in a circular motion. Keep the area well ventilated as you work.

Got heel marks that won't wipe off? Add a small amount of wax to an extra-fine steel wool pad and gently rub the area in a circular motion.

Food stains causing you trouble? Wipe the surface with a damp cloth, rub dry and wax. When removing any stain (from wood or carpet), always work from the outside edge in toward the center.

Secrets to preserving hardwood floors: Three must-follow rules! To extend the life of your hardwood floors no matter what the finish, keep in mind these three simple rules:

Sweep or vacuum often. Ground-in dirt destroys wood floors. To prevent buildup, clean floors once or twice a day in high-traffic areas, like the kitchen and dining room. No time? Cut down on sweeping time by placing a doormat at each entrance to your home. (Some estimates suggest that doormats eliminate 80 percent of the dirt tracked inside!) Wipe up mud and spills immediately. Wood is easily damaged by water. Choose carpeting wisely. If you aim to protect your wood floor with a rug, be cautious. Rug dyes have been known to stain floors and plastic backings may affect the wood finish. Ask the carpet store to recommend an underpad as a safeguard.

