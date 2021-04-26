IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Exclusive Mother's Day deal: 25% off succulents, orchids and more plants from The Sill

Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)
Samantha Seneviratne
Ingredients

  • 20-22 Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés (recipe linked above)
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream
  • 1 pint strawberry ice cream
    • To serve
  • 4 cups strawberries, quartered
  • sugar, to taste
  • whipped cream (optional)
  • crumbled cookies (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Pre-made cookies and store-bought ice cream make a lovely and easy dessert. Assemble it ahead of time and let it chill in the freezer until you're ready to dig in.

    Technique tip: Soften each pint of ice cream in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, then scoop in smalls scoops to cover the surface. Then use an offset to spread the ice cream evenly. This is how to add the ice cream without disrupting the cookies below.

    Preparation

    1.

    Line an 8½- by 4½-inch loaf pan with two pieces of parchment paper. Make sure you have a two-inch overhang on the two long sides.

    2.

    Shingle 5 cookies on the bottom of the pan. This will be the top of the dessert.

    3.

    Soften the vanilla ice cream in the microwave for 20-30 seconds. It should be soft but not liquidy.

    4.

    Scoop the vanilla ice cream over the cookies in an even layer, then use an offset spatula to level the ice cream.

    5.

    Top with about 8 cookies.

    6.

    Repeat the ice cream process with the strawberry ice cream.

    7.

    Top with another 8 to 9 cookies.

    8.

    Wrap well in plastic and freeze until firm, about 6 hours.

    9.

    About 10 minutes before serving, toss the strawberries with some sugar to taste. Serve slices of the cake topped with whipped cream, crumbled cookies and the macerated strawberries.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyKid-friendlyNo-cookPartyQuickSpringDesserts

