Technique tip: Line the cake pan with aluminum foil for easy removal.

Sometimes I think bars are underrated. They seem simple but they can be so incredibly flavorful! These sour cherry and pistachio bars boast strong cookie, pie and cobbler vibes all in one. While the sour cherry gives a vibrant tartness perfect for wintry gatherings, feel free to swap out with any jam you enjoy. Do not forget the coconut: that's what makes these bars truly shine!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a non-stick 8-inch square pan with foil. Spray foil with non-stick spray.

2.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, coconut, pistachios and salt until very well combined; set aside.

3.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

4.

Add the egg and vanilla and mix to combine.

5.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined.

6.

Spread 3/4 of the dough mixture into the prepared pan, pressing to create an even layer.

7.

Spread the jam evenly over the dough.

8.

Using your fingers, break the remaining dough into crumbs and sprinkle evenly over the jam layer.

9.

Bake until set and the crumbs are golden brown, about 30 to 35 minutes.

10.

Let bars cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

11.

Carefully remove the foil and cut into 9 bars. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days.