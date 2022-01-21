IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Single-Serving Pear Cobbler

Jan. 21, 202205:01
Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 1 ripe pear, diced, skin-on
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch or arrowroot starch
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 cinnamon graham cracker square, crushed

    • Chef notes

    This is pear-fection! Bursting with nostalgic wintry flavors, this aromatic pear cobbler tastes just like luscious pie filling. I love that you can easily make one serving at a time … in the microwave … in a matter of minutes. And feel free to swap in an apple if that's what you have on hand. I sometimes like to toss in toasty pecans for extra crunch and nutty flavor. And I don't need to tell you, a squirt of whipped cream seems to make everything better. You + this cobbler = the perfect pear.

    Preparation

    1.

    Add pear pieces to a medium-sized, microwave-safe bowl along with the cinnamon and maple syrup. Mix until well-combined.

    2.

    In a small ramekin or cup, create a slurry by mixing the cornstarch (or arrowroot starch) with water. Mix until the slurry is smooth and no lumps remain. Add the slurry to the pear mixture and stir throughout.

    3.

    Microwave the pear mixture for 1 minute. Remove and give it a good stir, then microwave for another minute. Transfer to a serving dish or large ramekin and allow it to cool for a minute or so. Sprinkle on the crushed graham cracker. You can also garnish with optional whipped cream and toasted, chopped pecans.

    Single-Serving Pear Cobbler

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyHealthyKid-friendlyQuickDesserts

