Deviled Egg and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Chris Grove
Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
Ingredients

Deviled Eggs
  • 12 eggs
  • 1/3 cup mayo
  • tablespoon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
    • Grilled Cheese
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 2 slices American cheese
  • 2 slices cheddar cheese
  • 3-4 slices bacon
  • 2 halves deviled eggs (recipe above)
  • Durkee Sweet Heat Seasoning Blend (or similar), for garnish

    • Chef notes

    This grilled cheese is a unique take on a breakfast sandwich and is a No. 1 seller. You'd be surprised how many people turn their noses up at the concept, only to discover just how delicious it really is. Trust me!

    Preparation

    For the deviled eggs:

    1.

    Boil and peel one dozen eggs. Slice in half, lengthwise, remove the yolks and place them in a small bowl. Arrange the eggs whites on a tray or platter.

    2.

    Use a fork, a food processor or handheld mixer to mash the yolks.

    3.

    Add the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth. Adjust seasoning to your liking.

    4.

    Normally I would use a pastry bag to pipe the mixture into the eggs so that they look pretty. But for this recipe, you will be cutting them up so you can use a spoon to put the filling in the eggs.

    5.

    Finish these guys with a sprinkle of paprika or Old Bay.

    For the grilled cheese:

    1.

    Heat the griddle to 350 F.

    2.

    Using a pastry brush, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place buttered sides down on the griddle.

    3.

    Put a slice of American cheese and a slice of cheddar cheese on each slice of bread. 

    4.

    On one bread slice, add 3 to 4 slices of cooked bacon, then add the two chopped deviled egg halves on top of the bacon.

    5.

    When the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has melted, use a spatula to put the halves of the sandwich together. 

    6.

    Remove from griddle and sprinkle with Sweet Heat Seasoning Blend.

