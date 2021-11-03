This grilled cheese is a unique take on a breakfast sandwich and is a No. 1 seller. You'd be surprised how many people turn their noses up at the concept, only to discover just how delicious it really is. Trust me!

Preparation

For the deviled eggs:

1.

Boil and peel one dozen eggs. Slice in half, lengthwise, remove the yolks and place them in a small bowl. Arrange the eggs whites on a tray or platter.

2.

Use a fork, a food processor or handheld mixer to mash the yolks.

3.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth. Adjust seasoning to your liking.

4.

Normally I would use a pastry bag to pipe the mixture into the eggs so that they look pretty. But for this recipe, you will be cutting them up so you can use a spoon to put the filling in the eggs.

5.

Finish these guys with a sprinkle of paprika or Old Bay.

For the grilled cheese:

1.

Heat the griddle to 350 F.

2.

Using a pastry brush, butter one side of each slice of bread. Place buttered sides down on the griddle.

3.

Put a slice of American cheese and a slice of cheddar cheese on each slice of bread.

4.

On one bread slice, add 3 to 4 slices of cooked bacon, then add the two chopped deviled egg halves on top of the bacon.

5.

When the bread is golden-brown and the cheese has melted, use a spatula to put the halves of the sandwich together.

6.

Remove from griddle and sprinkle with Sweet Heat Seasoning Blend.