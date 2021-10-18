"Samah, you did what?! You put chickpeas in brownies?" I see your eyebrow raised. And to that, all I have to say is, don't knock it 'til you try it. Chickpea blondies are one of my all-time most popular recipes, so a chickpea brownie seemed like the next obvious choice. This brownies are fudgy and super easy to make because the batter comes together in a blender.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

3.

In a blender, blitz together chickpeas, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, almond butter, vanilla extract and almond flour with ⅓ cup almond milk. Blend and scrape down the sides as necessary.

4.

Add the remaining ⅓ cup almond milk to the brownie batter. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Remove the blender container from its base and fold in chocolate chips.

5.

Pour batter into the prepared pan. Top with additional chocolate chips.

6.

Bake until the edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan, about 35 to 45 minutes. Let brownies cool completely before slicing.