The Bob Saget Sandwich

SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

COLD CUTS with Al Roker: Bob Saget

April 22, 201915:55
Ingredients

  • olive oil
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 2 tablespoons red pepper aioli
  • generous drizzle of mayo
  • 2-3 slices freshly roasted turkey
  • 1 roasted red pepper, cut in half
  • 1/2 head romaine lettuce, heart removed
  • 3 slices Jarlsberg cheese
  • pickle slices

    • Chef notes

    For his favorite sandwich, TV legend Bob Saget grills sourdough bread then slathers on red pepper aioli and mayo, tops it with freshly roasted turkey, grilled roasted red peppers, Jarlsberg cheese and grilled romaine lettuce.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat grill (or grill pan) to medium-high and coat grates with olive oil.

    2.

    Once pan is hot, grill bread for a couple minutes on both sides, until grill marks appear.

    3.

    Smear one slice of bread with red-pepper aioli and the other with mayo. Add roasted turkey to the bread slice with aioli.

    4.

    Grill roasted red peppers for a few minutes on each side, until grill marks appear. Repeat the same process with the romaine.

    5.

    Add the cheese to the sandwich and, while the peppers are still warm, add them to the sandwich to help melt the cheese. Top with romaine and pickle slices. Put the other piece of bread on top, cut in half and enjoy!

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyGrillingLunchSandwiches

