For his favorite sandwich, TV legend Bob Saget grills sourdough bread then slathers on red pepper aioli and mayo, tops it with freshly roasted turkey, grilled roasted red peppers, Jarlsberg cheese and grilled romaine lettuce.

Preparation

Heat grill (or grill pan) to medium-high and coat grates with olive oil.

Once pan is hot, grill bread for a couple minutes on both sides, until grill marks appear.

Smear one slice of bread with red-pepper aioli and the other with mayo. Add roasted turkey to the bread slice with aioli.

Grill roasted red peppers for a few minutes on each side, until grill marks appear. Repeat the same process with the romaine.

Add the cheese to the sandwich and, while the peppers are still warm, add them to the sandwich to help melt the cheese. Top with romaine and pickle slices. Put the other piece of bread on top, cut in half and enjoy!