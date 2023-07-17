Who is Ariana Grande's husband? All about Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, TODAY.com has learned.

The couple married in May 2021 after 11 months of dating. Following their intimate wedding, the couple stayed private — private enough that you may be wondering about the pop star's husband of two years.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

The 27-year-old works for the Aaron Kirman Group, a real estate brokerage, as the director of its estates division, according to the company's website. His bio on the page says he was born and raised in Southern California.

When did Grande and Gomez start dating?

Gomez and Grande started dating in 2020. She gave a snapshot of their relationship in the May 2020 music video for "Stuck With You," her collaboration with Justin Bieber.

When did they get married?

The couple engaged in December of that year. Grande announced their engagement on Instagram December 2020, with a caption that read, “Forever n then some.”

They married in May 2021 after a five-month-long engagement. The couple married in an intimate ceremony with close friends present.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep said in a statement to NBC News. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”