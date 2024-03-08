Is Ariana Grande’s new album about Ethan Slater? Here’s why fans think so

Ariana Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine" is finally out and fans think many of her songs are a window into her personal life.

In the body of work, Grande seemingly sings about her failed marriage to Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater.

The two started seeing each other just days after Grande and Gomez separated after two years of marriage.

Due to their new romance, Slater is also no longer with his wife, Lilly Jay, whom he wed in 2018. In July 2023, a source told TODAY.com that the two, who share a son together, are separated.

Now, after listening to "Eternal Sunshine," fans are convinced that Grande sang about her love life in the 13 songs that make up the album.

For instance, in "Intro (end of the world)," she tells her listeners that she had doubts whether or not she was with the right person.

There, she sings, "How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? / Aren’t you really s’posed to know that s---? / Feel it in your bones and own that s---? I don’t know / Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout for like five weeks / Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ‘bout it too and smiling / Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me / Wonder if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now."

Here's what Ariana Grande seemingly said about Ethan Slater on "Eternal Sunshine."

'Eternal Sunshine'

In the title track, Grande sings about a failed relationship she had with a liar and a cheater and reveals how that led her to find a "good boy" who is always "on my side."

She sings, "I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you’re in her / I found a good boy and he’s on my side / You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine."

After hearing this song, fans immediately started to think that "Eternal Sunshine" was code for Ethan Slater.

"Ariana grande breaking up with cheater dalton gomez & finding her eternal sunshine (ethan slater)," one person tweeted with the red heart, sunshine, and face smiling with tears emoji.

Another said, "Hearing 'eternal sunshine' (track ) kinda makes all the 'fans' that make fun of Ariana and Ethan together look like a bunch of miserable people . Like it’s obvious he is giving her that joy and happiness. She’s happy HAPPY."

A third wrote, "I found a good boy and his all mine. Ohhh Ariana is so in love with Ethan and you’ll gave her so much hate about that. She references him as her eternal sunshine."

'Supernatural'

In "Supernatural," Grande sings about being in "love" with someone who has total control over her heart.

She says, "It’s like supernatural / This love’s possessin’ me, but I don’t mind at all / It’s like supernatural / It’s takin‘ over me, don’t wanna fight the fall."

Then, she also hints at wanting the person sexually, saying, "I want you to come claim it, I do / What are you waiting for? / Yeah, I want you to name it, I do / Want you to make it yours."

On X, fans also speculated that "Supernatural" is about Slater.

"Ariana on supernatural talking about how she wants Ethan to come claim it and name it……," one person said.

Another wrote, "Waiting for the day a man makes me feel how Ethan makes Ariana feel in supernatural."

'The Boy Is Mine'

In "The Boy Is Mine," Grande also sings about a person she's enamored with and how she wants him to be hers.

She says, "Somethin’ about him is made for somebody like me / Baby, come over, come over (Oh my) / And God knows I’m tryin’, but there’s just no use in denying / The boy is mine / I can’t wait to try him / Le-let’s get intertwined."

She also says that she never expected their romance to happen.

"Please know this ain’t what I planned for / Probably wouldn’t bet a dime or my life on / There’s gotta be a reason why," she says.

Later on in the bridge, Grande states that she knows their romance was "simply meant to be."

On X, fans drew comparisons between the lyrics and her love story with Slater.

"Not the boy is mine being probably about ethan slater or whatever," one person said with the skull emoji.

Another said, "The boy is mine: OH THE INTRO ariana you will never fail. Oh she loves ethan down damn. Love the bridge."

However, Grande gave a glimpse into her writing process for "The Boy Is Mine" when she talked about the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

During the March 7 interview, she said the tune was inspired by Brandy and Monica's 1998 jam of the same name where they sang about a man they're both in love with.

"I love that song. I always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way," she said, adding that her version is also a "bad girl anthem."

'Yes, And?'

In 'Yes, And?' Grande seemingly addressed all the backlash that she was getting about her new relationship with Slater when she told her haters to mind their own business in the song.

She sings, "Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose ! I ride?/ Why?"