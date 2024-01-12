Ariana Grande defends her life choices in the lyrics of new single 'Yes, And?'

After a 3-year Ariana Grande solo drought, the pop superstar is back with a brand new single.

“Yes, And?” is the singer’s first solo release since her 2020 album “Positions." The song dropped on Jan. 12 at midnight ahead of her rumored seventh studio album, with its music video coming out hours later.

The retro-inspired bop is getting attention for its Madonna-esque vibe and '80s disco theme, as well as it's IDGAF attitude. "Yes, And?" starts off with labeling our universal problem: that "everybody's tired."

"In case you haven’t noticed / Well, everybody’s tired / And healing from somebody / Or something we don’t see just right"

She then begins her simple thesis: Forget the haters.

"Boy come on put your lipstick on (no one can tell you nothing) / Come on and walk this way through the fire (don’t care what’s on their mind) / And if you find yourself in a dark situation just turn on your light and be like 'yes, and?' / Say that sh-- with your chest / And be your own f---in’ best friend / Say that sh-- with your chest / Keep moving like 'what’s next?' 'yes, and?'"

Ariana Grande Performs at The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. Monty Brinton / Getty Images

With lyrics like, "Now I’m so done with caring what you think / No I won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life," Ariana is not only signaling a new era of music, but also a new era within herself.

The singer has been in the public eye as early as 2008, when she was cast as Charlotte in the Broadway musical "13," growing her fame with her role as Cat on the hit Nickelodeon show "Victorious."

In the past year specifically, Grande has faced critics and rumors, revolving around topics such as her appearance and new boyfriend and "Wicked" co-star, Ethan Slater.

Her lyrics seem to address these specific points, with lines like: "My face is sitting I don’t need no disguise / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Do you care so much whose ! i ride."

And her newly released music video, which was first teased by the singer on Jan. 11, supports that notion.

The 4-minute video shows Grande dancing for a bunch of critics, who all echoed the same sentiment about missing the “old Ari.”

After getting an invitation from her for an exclusive event, the critics can be heard gossiping about her outside the venue before they walk in. They then get an intimate show by Grande and leave completely bedazzled.

As they walk out, another group of critics arrive to seemingly show that the only thing they need to love Grande again is new music from the artist.

Fans of Grande's supported the singer online regarding the new release.

"Ariana Grande’s music is always so timely. I can always relate to her music, no matter what. That’s why I love her so much," one fan wrote under the audio release on YouTube.

"Another masterpiece song from our girl Ari. I think I’m in love with Chorus. Lyrics are so motivated and cool," another fan penned.

"She absolutely killed it in the MV! I love the visuals and focus on choreography," a user wrote in the comments under her music video.