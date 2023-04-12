Ariana Grande speaks out about ‘concerns’ surrounding her weight

Ariana Grande is addressing recent speculation about her health in a rare message to her fans.

On April 11, the 29-year-old singer and actor uploaded a video to TikTok where she sincerely opened up about current comments involving her body and past health struggles.

Grande began the video by sharing that she doesn’t usually speak about rumors. However, she decided to make an exception.

“I just wanted to address your concerns about the body and talk a little bit about what it means to a person with a body and to be seen…to be paid this close attention to,” she explained.

She continued, “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

Although she recognizes that some social media users might have good intentions and think they are being complimentary, she said it is best to just avoid discussing someone’s body.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards,” she recommended.

The singer's comments come after fans began commenting on her Instagram posts about her thinness.

In her video response, the “Thank U, Next” singer then pointed out that there is not one ideal image of beauty and health.

“I know, personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she shared. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But, that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Even though she says she knows she should not feel compelled to be vulnerable and reveal her private struggles to the world, Grande said she wanted to discuss her health problems because maybe “good might come from it.”

She also wanted to relay the message that everyone is going through something.

“So even if you are coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know,” she explained.

Grande added, “So be gentle with each other and with yourselves. She ended the three-minute clip by expressing her love for her fans and reminding them that they are always beautiful.

“I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not,” she concluded.

Below the TikTok video, fans applauded and reiterated Grande’s sentiment.

“Ur so sweet,” one person said. “Im so sorry this has been a constant issue.”

Another commented, “It never had to reach this point for there to be a need for her to address the way she looked. ariana we love u & ur beautiful, u deserve the world.”

The video marked a rare, candid social media appearance for the actor who has been busy filming the upcoming movie adaptation of “Wicked,” which will be a two-part film. Grande has been cast as Glinda.

Earlier this year, she uploaded a video of her crooning along to “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” making fans eagerly anticipate her portrayal of the bubbly character.

The first part of “Wicked” is set to be released in 2024.