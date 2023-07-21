Who is Ethan Slater? Here's what to know about the actor Ariana Grande is dating

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ariana Grande is dating her "Wicked" costar Ethan Slater, a source confirms to TODAY.com.

The news hit just days after it was confirmed that Grande split from her real estate husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage. A source also told TODAY.com that Slater is separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.

“Ariana and Dalton have been separated since January,” one source says. “Ethan is separated from his wife, and she and Ethan recently started dating.”

While Grande is well known internationally, Slater may be a new name to many. Here's what to know about about Ethan Slater.

Who is Ethan Slater?

Slater is an actor and writer who is perhaps most well known for his time starring as SpongeBob in "The SpongeBob Musical" on Broadway, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination. The musical ran on Broadway from 2017 to 2018. Slater was with the production from its early stages of development, according to his website.

"I learned more from this project than anything else in my life," he wrote on his site. "It helped me cultivate my deep love for physical comedy, my appreciation for approaching any project with passion and creativity and introduced me to life long friends and collaborators."

Slater appeared on TODAY in 2018 to perform "Hero Is My Middle Name" from the musical.

"It felt like really surreal," he told Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Al Roker at the time about the musical's Tony nominations. "We're a really close group and it feels really good to see everybody nominated and respected together."

The musical is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Slater's website also details a number of projects he has written, including a musical titled "Edge of the World" that he worked on with New York-based actor Nick Blaemire.

Most recently, he was cast as Boq in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked," which has been in production in England and has a scheduled release date of November 2024, although it is unclear if that date will be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Who is Ethan Slater's wife?

Ethan Slater married Lilly Jay in 2018.

Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater at the Tony Awards in 2018. Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Does Ethan Slater have children?

Slater and Jay welcomed a son in 2022.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

While it is not publicly known when and where Grande and Slater met, the two have been working together on the movie production of "Wicked." Grande is playing one of the main characters, Glinda, while Slater, as previously mentioned, is playing the role of Boq. Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh are just a few of the additional names of those who have been cast in the film.