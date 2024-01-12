Ariana Grande has finally revealed the name of her new album.

Grande revealed she titled her seventh studio album "Eternal Sunshine" in the caption of an Instagram post, in which she shared some pictures of herself wearing red lipstick, a white top and red gloves.

She also noted that the album will drop on March. 8.

Grande's mom commented, "Woooohoooo!!! here we f--king go!!! you’re incredible ... the album is perfection!!! so proud.. xooxxox."

Grande's album announcement comes a few days after she dropped her new hit single, “Yes, And?”

Read on for everything we know about Grande’s new single and upcoming album.

When will Ariana Grande’s new album 'Eternal Sunshine' be released?

Grande hasn’t released an album since her Grammy-nominated “Positions” record in 2020.

On Jan. 17, Grande revealed she'll be releasing her new album, "Eternal Sunshine," on March 8.

"Album of the year is here," one person commented.

Another said, "Screaming crying throwing up."

A third Instagram user anticipated the amount of awards that Grande would win for her body of work and wrote, "And the Grammy goes to!✨"

Grande's post comes after she hinted that her next album will come out in 2024 in a Dec. Instagram post, writing “see you next year.“

Her label, Republic Records, also shared the news on Instagram. The label wrote, in part, that the team is “so excited” for Grande’s follow-up to “Positions.”

Grande commented on the post with multiple mending, red and anatomical heart emojis. She also added fairy and infinity emojis.

All about the album's first sing, 'Yes, And?'

On Jan. 12, at midnight, Grande released the official audio of “Yes, And?” This track marks the first piece of solo music shared by the singer in three years.

The song appears to hit back at commenters who have had a lot to say about her personal life over the years.

She sings, “Be your own f--kin’ best friend / Say that s--t with your chest / Keep moving like, ‘What’s next?’”

In 2023, Grande found herself under scrutiny when she started dating her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater, which came after she and now-ex Dalton Gomez announced their separation. A few months earlier, Grande also spoke out against people calling her out for her slimmer-than-usual figure.

In the second verse, Grande seems to address the backlash she’s been getting.

She sings, “Now, I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide / Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life.”

She also says, “My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise) / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose ! I ride? / Why?”

In addition to the audio for “Yes, And?” being released, the music video for the single dropped at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube.

On Jan. 11, the 30-year-old pop superstar teased her new single “Yes, And?” when she shared a video of people making fun of her in an elevator.

In the clip, someone held a red card that said, “AG7” on the front and, “Your presence has been exclusively requested” the back.

“Oh yeah, real exclusive,” one person said, while others talked about how much they missed the “old Ari.”

“You know, the whole I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters high,” one person said.

“Right!” Another agreed. “And I mean, who cares if she’s happy. I don’t want happy. I want Ari.”

Once they got out of the elevator, other strangers were seen gossiping about Grande.

“I heard she’s starting her own artisanal hummus line next,” one person said before the camera panned over to two friends talking.

“Oh my God, did she really do that?” a guy asked.

“Well, I read it on the internet so it must be true,” his friend replied.

“Well, it must be,” he said.

The clip then ended with the words “ariana grande” and “yes, and?” on the screen, followed by “friday 7am pst).”

What has Ariana Grande said about new music in 2024?

The singer first confirmed she was working on a new album on Dec. 7, 2023. She shared a carousel of photos and videos to Instagram that featured her in a recording studio. But, Grande muted the posts, keeping her new sound a secret.

About a week later, she uploaded more muted clips to Instagram of her singing in a recording booth and collaborating with songwriters and producers.

For her final post of 2023, she included other studio snaps, a video of her mom dancing and a picture of her single cover in a slideshow. The last clip had fans intrigued.

Grande was lying on a couch with her back to the camera. The person recording the video asked her to explain what was going on in her life.

“Is this almost the last day of this album?” the person asked.

Grande responded, “I’m so tired, but so happy and grateful.”

She then joked, “I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons, like, I can’t move. It’s impossible.”

“I can’t talk,” she continued, laughing.

She first teased the arrival of new music by deleting all the photos from the official Instagram account for her 2018 album, “Sweetener” — a sign that the artist is entering a new era.

Then, on Jan. 7, Grande surprised fans when she announced that they could expect new music from her soon. The singer uploaded nine photos, which created a blurry close-up of her face. The last three pictures in the collage revealed the title of her new song in the caption. She also shared the close-up and the single name on her page.

“yes, and? ♡ 1.12,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Her fans, known as “Arianators,” celebrated her long-anticipated return in the comments.

“MOTHER IS BACK,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “WE MISSED YOU.”

Her mom, Joan Grande, also left a sweet comment. “soooo excited .... !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Her brother Frankie Grande simply replied with multiple emojis to convey his excitement.

The “Thank U, Next” singer also shared more information about “Yes, And?” on her Instagram story.

When was Ariana Grande’s last album?

Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” came out in October 2020. Her sixth album included the title track and singles “34+35” and “POV.” The album also featured collaborations with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. She earned a nomination for best vocal album at the 2022 Grammy Awards for the record.

Since she released “Positions,” Grande has been busy filming the two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” with Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

“Wicked Part 1” arrives in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

The movie also stars Ethan Slater, whom Grande is currently dating. News about the romance with her “Wicked” co-star circulated after she separated from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana and Dalton have been separated since January,” a source later confirmed to TODAY.com.

The former couple were married for two years. They finalized their divorce in October 2023.

Before her special end-of-the-year posts teasing her new music, Grande made a special appearance at the Broadway premiere of Slater’s new show, “Spamalot” on Nov. 16, 2023.

She posted photos from her night out on Instagram the following day.