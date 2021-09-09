Wendy Williams 'dealing with some ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams is experiencing health issues again.

According to a statement on the "The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram page, Williams has canceled upcoming promotional events because of illness, but she is expected to host the daytime talk show's season 13 premiere on Sept. 20.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Williams, 57, has battled multiple health issues in the past that have caused her to take breaks from her talk show.

In 2020, complications from Graves' disease forced the controversial host to take time off from her show to focus on her health. In a statement on Twitter, Williams revealed that she was suffering with fatigue, which is one of the symptoms of the autoimmune disorder, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wendy Williams has battled multiple health issues in the past. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The same year, the TV personality took a three-week break from her show to deal with more symptoms of Graves' disease. She took an extended break from her show in 2019 for the same reason.

Just two weeks after returning from her 2019 hiatus, Williams revealed that she had been living in a sober home because of an ongoing battle with drug addiction.

In July 2019, she announced on her show that she had also been diagnosed with lymphedema, a disease that causes swelling in the body caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Williams also fainted on air in October 2017 while wearing a heavy Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween. A day later, she returned to the show, where she explained to viewers that the paramedics who treated her said she passed out because she had low electrolytes.