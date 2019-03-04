Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 6:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Wendy Williams wants her fans to know she's doing fine.

The "Wendy Williams Show" host, 54, returned to the air Monday after a more than two-month absence and gave viewers an update about her health.

“I’m doing better now,” Williams told fans before sharing details of her ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, or hyperthyroidism.

"What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the two weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish," said the host, who took a three-month break in February 2018 after her Grave's disease diagnosis.

"If you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over," Williams continued. "So, they are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves' disease."

Williams, who fainted on air in October 2017 because of low electrolytes, described herself as hyper-vigilant about her health.

"I always have equilibrium thing with my vertigo and a million other things. And I am the kind of patient— if I cough, I'm thinking I'm dying. I've gotten to that point," she revealed.

Williams also expressed her gratitude to her team of doctors.

"I can't even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out to each and every one of you. Thank you so much. They push me in there, I get the MRIs and then I get the CAT scans and then they get me running on the treadmill and they're doing my blood pressure at the same time as my phone is calling with people on the show," she said.

Williams is now feeling "swell" thanks to a combination of medication, meditation and two hours of exercise each day, noting her fit physique.

"I don't know how this outfit is reading on TV," she quipped, "but mother has not gained a pound."

Williams first took a planned break from her show in early December. Nearly a month later, the show's Instagram page revealed Williams' hiatus would be extended until Jan. 14 because she'dfractured her shoulder.

In late February, after more delays, Williams' producers revealed she would continue taking a "necessary, extended break" to "focus on her personal and physical well-being."