/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Wendy Williams is taking another break from her talk show to focus on her health.

Her family released a statement Friday explaining that she continues to deal with complications after being diagnosed with Graves’ disease last year.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend,” the statement reads. “Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.

"Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” the statement continues. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time.”

"The Wendy Williams Show" will air reruns all next week and return with new episodes, featuring guest hosts, the week of Jan. 28.

TV personality Wendy Williams is on hiatus from her eponymous talk show following complications from Graves' disease. Omar Vega / AP

Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes “The Wendy Williams Show,” stands by the 54-year-old host.

“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family,” the company said in its own statement. “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Williams’ health has been in the headlines before. Last February, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones, or hyperthyroidism.

She had to take three weeks off from her show to rest, per doctors’ orders. That news broke only about a week after she had to take a week off while she had flu-like symptoms.

In October 2017, Williams fainted while hosting her show, a result of her being low on electrolytes.

She also raised eyebrows last month when she appeared to slur her speech during her show following an incident in which she fractured her shoulder. She later issued an apology on Instagram for what she called an episode that was "less than stellar."

"I promise you a better Wendy in 2019," she wrote. "I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks."

Here's hoping Williams does indeed get the rest and healing she needs!