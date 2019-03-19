Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 7:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Wendy Williams, who has hosted her own syndicated talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show" for 10 seasons, has revealed to her fans that she has been living in a sober home.

Williams, 54, opened up on her show Tuesday to talk about her ongoing battle with addiction, and her attempts to get well.

"For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house," she revealed, as she held back tears. "And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."

Throughout her career, Williams has been open about her various challenges and struggles, including her cocaine addiction.

On her show, she continued, "This is my autobiographical story and I'm living it and I'm telling you this. After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area.

Wendy Williams at an event celebrating 10 years of "The Wendy Williams Show" in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy. There's no autographs, there's no nothing. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It's been really interesting ... this ride. Only Kevin [Williams' husband] has known about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew. Because I look so glamorous out here."

This isn't the first time Williams has brought up her health issues. She collapsed during a live show in 2017, saying the costume she was wearing had overheated her, and in 2018, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, which affects the thyroid. She has since taken a couple of breaks from her talk show to recuperate.

During her statement on the show, Williams spoke of the nonprofit organization that she and husband Kevin Hunter have set up called The Hunter Foundation, which supports drug addiction prevention and education programs. She also shared the foundation's 24/7 hotline number: 888-5HUNTER (888-548-6837) and encouraged viewers to reach out for support with addiction.

After her daily appointments, Williams said that her 24-hour sober coach drives her to a special home where she lives with "a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family." The doors to the home are locked and lights are out at 10 p.m.

"I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you," she finished. "So that is my truth."

Here's hoping she can transition back home soon.