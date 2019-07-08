Wendy Williams has revealed she's been diagnosed with lymphedema.

During Monday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams, who took a long hiatus earlier this year because of medical issues, said there was a reason her ankles looked puffy in recent paparazzi photos.

Wendy dishes about her summer break! pic.twitter.com/lDPbocmvoo — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 8, 2019

"Lymphedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed," she explained. "It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all."

The talk show host, 54, said she had the condition under control and joked that her "machine" — likely a compression pump apparatus — has been a hit with friends.

"If (the swelling in) my feet and lower things never go all the way down, at least I have this machine," she shared. "I sit for 45 minutes a day. And believe me, it’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody who comes over wants to do this."

The Mayo Clinic describes lymphedema as a swelling that generally occurs in arms or legs and is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system. Lymphedema has no cure but can be managed with an early diagnosis.

Williams returned to the air March 4 after a more than two-month absence due to her ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects her thyroid.

The TV personality, who also fainted on air in October 2017 because of low electrolytes, told fans she was "doing better" thanks to a combination of medication, meditation and two hours of exercise each day.