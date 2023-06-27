Who went home on Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette'?

After an unusually long hiatus in between seasons, “The Bachelorette” is back with a new leading lady and a new timeslot.

Season 20 of “The Bachelorette,” which premiered on June 26 at 9 p.m. ET., re-introduced Bachelor Nation to Charity Lawson. The 27-year-old child and family therapist first captured viewers’ attention on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” earlier this year.

Now, Charity is in the driver’s seat as she gets to know 25 men on her journey for love.

Charity’s season began with some drama on night one as her brother, Nehemiah Lawson, donned a disguise to spy on her contestants and hear their true feelings. The “Undercover Brother” shared some insight with his sister.

As the Columbus, Georgia native says in the trailer for the season, she is not interested in any “foolishness,” hinting that she is prepared to eliminate a man (or take back a rose) at any time.

We’re keeping track of the eliminations every episode. Check back here weekly to find out who is no longer in the running for Charity’s final rose.

Episode 1

In the premiere episode of "The Bachelorette," Charity gave Brayden Bowers the first impression rose. She also whittled down her batch of suitors from 25 to 19. Here's who went home.

Chris Spell

Chris Spell Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Joe Menzia

Joe Menzia Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Khalid Hassan

Khalid Hassan. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Peter Cappio

Peter Cappio. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Nick Barber

Nick Barber. Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Taylor Pegg