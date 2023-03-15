Who is Charity Lawson? What to know about the new 'Bachelorette' star

As Season 27 of "The Bachelor" comes to an end, "The Bachelorette" gears into motion. Charity Lawson was eliminated after the hometown episodes in Zach Shallcross' "Bachelor" season — but her journey isn't over.

Rumors were confirmed when Lawson was named franchise's next bachelorette at the end of the "Women Tell All" special on March 14.

During the special, host Jesse Palmer asked if she'd like to take on the role. Lawson expressed her shock. “Stop! Is this for real? No way! Oh my god, I’m gonna cry," she said.

Palmer responded, “Is that a yes? Will you do it?”

“Absolutely!” Lawson said. “100 percent!”

For Lawson, being bachelorette means a chance to speed up her road to "The One." She said, “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

Here's what to know about Lawson ahead of Season 20 of "The Bachelorette."

Lawson is a child and family therapist

The 27-year-old is a child and family therapist in Columbus, Georgia, per her ABC bio.

"The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose. Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives," the bio reads.

Her journey on 'The Bachelor' ended after hometowns

Shallcross visited Lawson's family in Georgia. He eliminated her during the rose ceremony.

After the episode aired, Lawson wrote an Instagram post reflecting on what she called was “an experience of a lifetime.”

"I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory," she said.

She shouted out a "supportive and loving group of girls" in the cast, saying, "The bond we all share with one another is like no other, and I know that I have you all in my corner for life."

And had a special message for Shallcross. "To Zach, thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey. You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden. I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!"

She's an Auburn University alum

On May 7, 2022, Lawson shared that she graduated from Auburn University with her master's in clinical Mental Health Counseling.

"The joy that comes with obtaining a degree the second time around is so much sweeter when you gain confirmation that it is exactly one of the things God has called you to do," Lawson wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo from her graduation.

"The last two years has challenged me every single day in the areas of personal growth, but also in my professional identity as a therapist. I get the great opportunity as a therapist to love people as Jesus loved. This field of work is so beautiful, and I’m passionate about always advocating for mental health in today’s society."

She's looking for an 'honest' and 'loyal' husband, following experiences with her ex

Lawson, in her ABC bio, wrote she “hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals.”

This season of "The Bachelor," Lawson talks about wanting to be able to trust her future partner after dealing with infidelity in a past relationship. During a one-on-one date in Estonia, Lawson also characterized her ex boyfriend as being emotionally abusive.

Her all-time favorite movie is ...

"The Notebook," per her ABC bio. She wrote that she hopes to move to Walt Disney World (perhaps because Nicholas Sparks World doesn't exist).

She frequently posts about her family on Instagram

Lawson has a whole Instagram story highlight dedicated to her family.

"My queen, teacher, and nurturer!" she wrote about her mom on Mother's Day. "You lead up with such wisdom, class, and grace. We celebrate you today. I love you. Happy Mother's Day."

In another story, she called her dad her "hero."

Her zodiac sign is Capricorn

Lawson posted a picture on Dec. 31, thanking everyone for all the birthday wishes. This makes the future bachelorette a Capricorn.