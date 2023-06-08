Kim Kardashian appears to have a new mystery man in her life and she's dishing about him in the latest episode of "The Kardashians."

The Season Three episode, titled "Everything Is My Fault!", aired June 8 on Hulu. It kicked off with Kim Kardashian eating pizza at a restaurant with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

When Disick inquired about Kim Kardashian's love life, the reality star and Skims founder, 42, revealed that some of her friends arranged for her to meet someone.

Disick wanted to hear more about the new guy, whose identity Kardashian wasn't ready yet to reveal.

“Let’s call this guy 'Fred,'” Disick said. “Does he meet the standards?”

“Oh, so meets the standards,” Kardashian responded, smiling.

A recent media story, Kardashian said, reported that she had been spotted in the same New York restaurant where she had enjoyed “secret dinners” with her ex Pete Davidson.

“(Pete’s) probably like, ‘Oh I know what she’s up to,’” Kardashian said, laughing.

She also lamented how tough it can be to date in the public eye.

"Here's the thing, if you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick," Kardashian said.

In a solo confessional moment, Kardashian was caught on camera texting someone on her phone. One of the show's producers remarked, "That's a lot of smiling, young lady. Is that 'Fred'?"

"Yep," she happily responded.

"Two years, my a--!" said the producer.

"Two years what?" Kardashian asked.

"Two years for you to be single," the producer said, referring to a vow Kardashian apparently made to not date after either her 2021 divorce from Kanye West or her August 2022 split from Pete Davidson.

"No, I'm going to be (single)," she replied, grinning again. "I'm going to be."

As the producer laughed, a crew member could be heard telling Kardashian, "I know that smile."

During her confessional, Kardashian addressed her break-up with Pete, which came after nine months of romance.

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly," she said.

"I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like there's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak," she said.

Back at the restaurant, Kardashian told Disick that she wanted to play the field for a while. "I just don't want to date one person," she said.

Disick told Kardashian that his wish for her is that she find her "Mr. Big," a la Carrie in "Sex and the City."

"And hope that he doesn't die on a bike one day," he jokingly added, referencing Mr. Big's death by Peloton.

When Disick suggested Kardashian date "an older Italian businessman," she objected.

"I don't like the old thing. But I don't like the really young thing either," she said.

During her confessional, Kardashian opened up about her love life, revealing that she's shy when she's one-on-one with a suitor and that she's a "lights-off" type of person, meaning that she prefers to kiss and cuddle in darker settings.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is the first to say that her shyness is unexpected given her penchant for steamy photoshoots and revealing clothes.

"It's so weird ... I can, like, walk out on a photoshoot with like a hundred people working on set. I can walk out in a thong. But if it's like, you're there with me, I'm like (whispers while covering her bust with her arms), 'Wait, don't look at me.' Turn the lights off!" she says.