Big or Aidan? It's a question that fueled much of "Sex and the City," the groundbreaking HBO show that ran from 1998 to 2004, and the question at the center of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life.

Candace Bushnell, the author of the newspaper columns that inspired "Sex and the City," recently weighed in, deciding between Aidan, the scruffy carpenter, and Mr. Big, the suave businessman who always leaves Carrie a little bit wanting.

Her answer? Neither.

Bushnell said she's actually Team Harry Goldenblatt, the divorce attorney who later becomes Charlotte York's husband.

"When people ask me if I’m Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt," Bushnell said in a tweet.

It's hardly love at first sight for one of the show's most long-term couples, who go on to have two daughters. Charlotte originally writes Harry off when she meets him, blaming his crude manners and appearance. Soon, though, he grows on her, and she sees him for the supportive, cheerful man that he is and remains through the "Sex and the City" spinoff, "And Just Like That..."

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt in "Sex and The City." Alamy Stock Photo

“The bald Jewish men of America thank you,” one person responded to Bushnell's tweet.

People also mentioned other fixtures in "Sex and the City's" parade of love interests in Bushnell's replies, including Steve, Miranda's bartender husband, and Jack Berger, another one of Bradshaw's boyfriends.

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw in "Sex and The City." Alamy Stock Photo

Carrie's seasons-long Big-Aidan love triangle includes multiple stops, starts and engagements. Bradshaw's character ends up engaged to Aidan (John Corbett), but ultimately chooses Mr. Big, portrayed by Chris Noth, after he follows her to Paris and declares she's the one in the series finale.

"Carrie didn’t deserve Aidan," one Twitter user said in response to Bushnell's tweet.

Noth reprised his role as Big in "...And Just Like That," the series' 2021 reboot, this time as Bradshaw's husband, though he dies of a heart attack after riding his Peloton by the end of the first episode.

Chris Noth as Mr. Big in "Sex and the City." Richard Corkery / Getty Images

In 2021, two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them during encounters they say happened in 2004 and 2015, allegations Noth denies.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement to NBC News in 2021. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual," he continued. "It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The two women, who were given anonymous pseudonyms, detailed the accusations to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC News could not independently verify either of the women's allegations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two women approached the magazine separately and said the show's reboot brought back painful memories of their experiences with the actor.