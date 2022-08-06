Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call it quits after 9 months of dating

Call it an end of an era. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have parted ways after nine months of dating.

TODAY confirmed that the couple amicably split this week due to their hectic schedules and long distance. Kardashian is based in Los Angeles while Davidson is based in New York City. The news puts an end to their high-profile relationship, which saw them make public appearances together including the 2022 Met Gala.

During an appearance on TODAY in June, the reality star and businesswoman explained that she had been careful in her approach to introducing Davidson to her children.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” Kardashian told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie at the time. “But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

