Warning: This post contains spoilers.

And just like that … an important “Sex and the City” character has died.

In the first episode of “And Just Like That…,” which premiered Thursday on HBO Max, Carrie Bradshaw lost her beloved husband, John James Preston (better known as Mr. Big).

How does Big Die?

The new series finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris Noth), who had a tumultuous relationship throughout the original series before ultimately tying the knot in 2008’s “SATC” film, happily married. Carrie and Big are planning a trip to the Hamptons, but delay it so Carrie can attend Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s piano recital at the Manhattan School of Music. Big plans to stay home to take a Peloton ride with his favorite instructor, Allegra, who’s going to give him a special shoutout on his 1,000th ride.

The first episode of "And Just Like That..." featured a shocking plot twist for Carrie and Big. HBO Max

While Carrie watches Lily’s performance, Big sweats it out on the bike — but after the rigorous class ends, he appears to suffer a heart attack. Carrie returns home to find him lifeless and embraces him, her voiceover announcing, “And just like that, Big died.”

In the second episode, Miranda's husband, Steve, acknowledges that Big had a heart condition, but Miranda reveals that he got the OK from his cardiologist to do the popular workout.

The plot point was a huge shock for "SATC" fans, who've followed the couple's ups and downs for more than two decades.

Chris Noth has played Mr. Big, the love interest of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), since 1998. HBO

In May, WarnerMedia announced that Noth would reprise the role of Carrie’s longtime love interest, who first appeared in the original series’ 1998 pilot.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That...’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release.