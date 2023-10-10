For years, Vanna White has been at the forefront of “Wheel of Fortune” alongside Pat Sajak.

Earlier this year, in June, Sajak announced that he would be leaving the long-running game show after more than four decades. The current 41st season will be his last.

White and Sajak have co-hosted the beloved show since 1982, with people wondering who would replace him and what would happen to White. It was later announced that Ryan Seacrest would replace Sajak as the show’s co-host in fall 2024.

As for White, her contract was extended for another two years.

However, it appears the leading lady has the perfect person in mind to one day replace her on “Wheel of Fortune”: Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak.

Vanna White, Maggie and Pat Sajak during a "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" episode. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

“I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” Vanna told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an interview published Oct. 9. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

White added that Pat Sajak’s charm has certainly “rubbed off” on the 28-year-old. Maggie Sajak is already part of the show and serves as a social correspondent. Additionally in May, she filled in for White, turning the puzzle board during a game of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” when White was a contestant.

“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good,” Vanna said of Maggie Sajak. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

“I think she’s good for our show,” she added.

During the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” episode, Pat Sajak asked White if it was strange to see someone else in her position.

“It does, but Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me,” White said. “I know you’re going to do a great job.”

Once news of her father's departure was announced, Maggie Sajak expressed her thoughts on social media. She reposted his statement on her Instagram story, writing: “It’s so much fun working with my dad...and we’re looking forward to even more fun in Season 41💙.”

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, reacts to news he's leaving "Wheel of Fortune."

As for Pat Sajak, he's previously expressed how the end was near for him.

“It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud,” he said in a September interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

As for White, she tweeted shortly after Pat Sajak confirmed his departure: "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"