Vanna White signs contract extension to remain on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White will stick with “Wheel of Fortune” after extending her contract for another two years on the show.

A Sept. 19 press release from the syndicated series confirmed that White will continue turning over the letters for the show’s puzzle board through its 2025-2026 season.

The longtime game show host’s contract renewal will bring a sense of normalcy to the series as it says goodbye to Pat Sajak, who has co-hosted the series since 1981. Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as the show’s co-host in fall 2024.

Season 41 of the beloved game show kicked off last week.

