IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: 19 winners across hair, makeup and skin care

Vanna White signs contract extension to remain on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The longtime letter revealer has extended her contract for the syndicated game show amid Pat Sajak's final season as host.

Ryan Seacrest to take over for Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

02:29
/ Source: TODAY
By Alex Portée

Vanna White will stick with “Wheel of Fortune” after extending her contract for another two years on the show.

A Sept. 19 press release from the syndicated series confirmed that White will continue turning over the letters for the show’s puzzle board through its 2025-2026 season.

The longtime game show host’s contract renewal will bring a sense of normalcy to the series as it says goodbye to Pat Sajak, who has co-hosted the series since 1981. Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as the show’s co-host in fall 2024.

Season 41 of the beloved game show kicked off last week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Alex Portée

Alex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles.