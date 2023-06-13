Pat Sajak will have more time to spend with his kids, daughter Maggie and son Patrick, after he retires from "Wheel of Fortune."

In June, the game show host, 76, announced his departure from the series when he shared a statement on social media.

"Well, the time has come," he wrote. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Shortly after fans saw his statement, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram to say that it's been "so much fun" working with her dad and she's looking forward to "even more fun in Season 41."

Maggie and Pat Sajak grew up on the set of "Wheel of Fortune," as this throwback photo Maggie Sajak shared demonstrates. Today, Maggie Sajak is often seen on the show as a co-host.

Read on to learn more about Sajak's two kids, whom he shares with wife Lesly Brown.

Patrick Sajak

In 1990, Pat Sajak welcomed his son, Patrick Sajak, with his wife, Lesly Brown.

When Patrick graduated from medical school, his dad appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" and talked about his kid's accomplishment.

“Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?” he said to his co-host Vanna White. “So you know my son, Patrick, you’ve known him all his life. Well, he’s made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we’re all thrilled about that.”

“The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak,” Pat Sajak joked, before getting serious again.

“Lesly and I couldn’t be prouder, and I tried to get him into geriatrics, but he refused, but that’s a personal thing," he laughed. "Anyway, congratulations, son.”

Patrick Sajak's little sister, Maggie Sajak, also congratulated him on Instagram.

"My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud," she captioned a post of them together. "Congrats @patricksajak, MD!!!"

Maggie Sajak

In 1995, Pat Sajak and Brown welcomed their daughter, Maggie Sajak.

When she was just a year old, she stole fans' hearts when she made her debut on "Wheel of Fortune."

Maggie Sajak attended Princeton at the same time she pursued a country music career, which she spoke about in an interview with the Daily Front Row. Her 2013 song "Wild Boy" is about "making choices with your heart," she eportedly told CMT, according to The Boot. Another said, "Maggie, You have a beautiful voice! Hope you make more songs."

After she graduated from Princeton, Maggie Sajak did a postgraduate program at Columbia University before she attended law school, per the show's website.

In May, she graduated from law school. “Let the lawyer jokes begin…” she captioned a post of herself in a cap and gown.

Nowadays, fans can see Maggie Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" alongside her dad. In 2021, she joined the show as a social correspondent and has been giving fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content of her life at work.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family,” Maggie said in a statement, according to the official website of the game show. "And I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”