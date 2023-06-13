Pat Sajak’s daughter reacts to the news her dad is leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, has expressed her thoughts about her father leaving "Wheel of Fortune."

On Monday, June 12, Maggie Sajak, 28, shared the post from the "Wheel of Fortune" account with her dad's news about exiting the show to her Instagram story along with some words of her own.

She wrote, "It's so much fun working with my dad...and we're looking forward to even more fun in Season 41💙."

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, reacts to the news he's leaving "Wheel of Fortune."

On "Wheel of Fortune," Maggie Sajak serves as a social correspondent.

On June 12, Pat Sajak, 76, announced his departure from “Wheel of Fortune” on social media.

“Well, the time has come,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

On Instagram, fans reacted to the news in the comments section on the "Wheel of Fortune" account. One person said, "'Wheel' miss you, Pat!"

Another wrote, "I’m so sad to see you go leave. You are an institution in our home!"

A third added, "One of the best TV hosts ever!"

In 1981, Pat Sajak made his debut on “Wheel of Fortune” after the original host, Chuck Woolery, left. While hosting the daytime version of the show until 1989, Pat Sajak stepped in to host the evening version of "Wheel of Fortune" when it launched in 1983, alongside Vanna White.

Together, the pair became a dynamic duo on TV that fans loved to watch. But after hosting the show for 40 years, Pat Sajak teased his departure when he sat down for a September interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Pat Sajak and daughter Maggie Sajak on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

“Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long (time). We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years," he said at the time, adding that "the end is near."

But even though Pat Sajak seemingly knew that he wouldn't stay on the show for another few years, he said that he is "happy" for everything he and White have achieved on the program.

“It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud,” he said.