'Grateful' Vanna White celebrates 40 years with 'Wheel of Fortune' with nostalgic post

Vanna White is celebrating 40 years with "Wheel of Fortune."

On Dec. 13, the world's most famous letter turner marked her anniversary with the game show by posting a throwback pic on Instagram showing her and host Pat Sajak from their early days on "Wheel of Fortune."

White, 65, also included a recent pic of her and Sajak, 76, celebrating their 40 years together with an elaborate "Wheel"-themed cake and several Vanna White dolls.

"I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune. It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too!" White wrote in the caption of her heartfelt post.

She added, "I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you! (And the cake was delicious!)."

"We love you," the official "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account told White in the comments of her post, alongside a heart emoji.

The program saluted White by sharing footage from her 40th anniversary celebration, which took place on the show's set.

"Take a look behind the scenes of Vanna’s 40th Anniversary Celebration! Only the best for our favorite fashion icon, letter-turner, and person with a soul as beautiful as she is!" the program captioned its post.

"It seems like only yesterday!" White responded in the comments.

In the accompanying video, Sajak and the show's crew clap for White, who's seen wearing a sleeveless pink gown.

"Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first 'Wheel of Fortune,'" Sajak says.

"And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear," he adds.

"Oh, thank you," White responds as the pair embrace.

White, who joined the program only a year after Sajak did, is then seen turning to crew members. "Thank you all so much for celebrating with me," she tells them. "I cannot believe it's been 40 years. I'm overwhelmed. "

The video ends with White holding a piece of cake while blowing kisses to the crew and to the camera.

Earlier this month, White opened up to People about how difficult it is for her to imagine someone else co-hosting the show. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters,” she told the publication.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White in their early co-hosting days. White celebrated her 40th anniversary with the syndicated game show this week. Herb Ball / NBCU

Though Sajak said in September that his time on "Wheel" is winding down, White said she’s nowhere near ready for the duo’s reign to end. “I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” she said. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

In fact, White’s not sure what will happen to the program after she and Sajak eventually step aside. “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she said.

The secret to the pair’s success? In a nutshell, chemistry.

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister-type relationship,” said White. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

Forty years later, White still enjoys working alongside Sajak.

“It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s been 40 years. Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”