Pat Sajak’s daughter will fill in for Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — here’s why

Maggie Sajak is taking a spin on "Wheel of Fortune" as a fill-in for Vanna White this week.

The daughter of legendary "Wheel" host Pat Sajak will be lighting up the letters on May 10 while White switches roles to be a contestant on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Maggie Sajak shared a shot on her Instagram story on May 8 of her walking in front of the famous green video tiles with the caption, "Warming up for Wednesday."

"Wheel of Fortune" also gave a glimpse of the episode in a video clip on Instagram.

Pat Sajak, 76, notes how White, 66, has always been on his right side during the show for their 40 years together.

"I've never seen your left side, it's very nice," he jokes. "It's as nice as your right side."

He then asks her if it's strange to see someone else at her puzzle board.

"It does, but Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me," White says. "I know you're going to do a great job."

"They truly can't stand each other," Pat Sajak says in his typical deadpan fashion.

Maggie Sajak also shared a clip from the episode on her Instagram story.

"I hope to make Vanna proud," Maggie Sajak says.

"I think I'm going to cry," Pat Sajak responds.

White will be competing against "Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for charity on "Ultimate Host Night" on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

This is not the first time Maggie Sajak has appeared on the show, as she filled in for a week a couple of years ago. White hosted the show and Maggie Sajak filled in for her at the puzzle board after Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery in 2019 to fix a blocked intestine.

Maggie Sajak has been on the set of the show since she was a 1-year-old, according to the "Wheel of Fortune" website. She has degrees from Princeton University and Columbia University and is currently completing her final year of law school, the website notes.

She also has been working for "Wheel of Fortune" since 2021 as the show's social correspondent, producing behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with players and celebrities.